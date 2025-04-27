“I was hoping I got drafted here 3 years ago”: Travis Hunter gets 100% real on Jacksonville homecoming

Travis Hunter revealed his long-standing dream of joining the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hunter is the 21-year-old Heisman Trophy winner who went second overall to the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. He became the highest-drafted cornerback in history and the first wide receiver to go in the top two since Calvin Johnson in 2007. The Colorado alumnus caught the eye of many for his impressive talent to shine on offense and defense at the collegiate level.

In a YouTube vlog posted on Sunday, Hunter shared his thoughts when asked about his initial impressions upon arriving at the Jaguars' facility:

"It was super special definitely. I'm definitely excited to be able to come back home. It's definitely super exciting, and then like you seen in the video, if y'all haven't seen the video, I was hoping that I got drafted here 3 years ago," said Hunter. (3:15)

The Jaguars moved aggressively to select Hunter, trading up from the fifth pick to the second overall selection. According to ESPN, Jacksonville sent its No. 5 pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round selection (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns. In return, they received the No. 2 pick, a fourth-round choice (No. 104), and a sixth-round selection (No. 200).

Travis Hunter can change the sport, says Jaguars GM

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has placed extraordinary faith in Hunter's ability to transform not just the team, but potentially the sport itself.

"As we sit here, Travis Hunter is a Jacksonville Jaguar," Gladstone said according to SI.com on April 27. "What comes to mind for me, thinking about the sport of football, and the power of the game itself, its capacity to ignite belief. Belief in ourselves, belief in others, belief in achieving what many may deem impossible. Travis Hunter, he embodies belief."

"The decision to select him was actually a statement," Gladstone continued. "A statement for how we plan to move who we are, and we want him to be nothing more than him. Because when he is, he elevates the space around him."

Despite the enormous expectations, Hunter has maintained his composure and confidence. When asked after being drafted about the pressure of being labeled a player who could "alter the sport itself," Hunter responded with calm:

"There's no pressure for me. I just have to go out there and do my job, be Travis Hunter. They did everything they could to come get me. Now, I've got to do everything I could to help win and help the organization."

Hunter's arrival is timely for a franchise that has not had consecutive playoff appearances since 1996-1999. The Jaguars intend to employ his talents in the same way he was used at Colorado. He became the second full-time defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy and the fifth wide receiver to win the award.

His outstanding last college year consisted of 15 touchdown receptions (second most in FBS) and four interceptions (third most in the Big 12).

