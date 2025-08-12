"Doing a Joe Biden" - Aaron Rodgers reveals how Cam Heyward, TJ Watt saved him from bizarre on-field moment during Steelers vs. Jaguars preseason game

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t worn a Steelers jersey for long, but the four-time NFL MVP has already had his share of icebreaker moments with his new teammates.One came before Pittsburgh’s preseason trip to Jacksonville, when the veteran quarterback admitted he felt momentarily adrift during warmups.Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Rodgers said that he “pulled a Joe Biden,” a reference to former American President Joe Biden, scanning the opposing sideline for familiar faces.&quot;You know, one of the weird things is, and I'm 21 years in the league, so I'm over there. Who do I know on Jacksonville?&quot; Rodgers said.&quot;I was kind of looking around going, doing a 'Joe Biden' like, all right, well, I guess, I don't know anybody here, so I'm gonna just walk off. And I found Cam and TJ like let walk next to them,&quot; he added.The veteran recognized only a few Jaguars coaches and had met quarterback Trevor Lawrence “a few times,” but otherwise found himself a stranger in the crowd.That’s when two of Pittsburgh’s most recognizable figures, defensive captain Cam Heyward and All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt, appeared at his side. The duo, Aaron Rodgers said, gave him company.Aaron Rodgers is finding his place in PittsburghNFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: ImagnAaron Rodgers is entering his first season with the Steelers after stints in Green Bay and New York.He has been working to integrate into a roster with well-established leaders.He has yet to take a preseason snap for Pittsburgh, even after offering to play against the Jaguars. Head coach Mike Tomlin opted to keep him sidelined, saying he was pleased with what he had seen during camp.Instead, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson handled quarterback duties in the 31-25 win. Rookie passer Will Howard was unavailable after injuring a finger in practice earlier in the week.Aaron Rodgers’ absence continued a pattern that stretches back several seasons. He last played in a preseason game in 2023 with the Jets and hasn’t logged extended exhibition minutes since 2018.He has often preferred to preserve his health ahead of the regular season rather than risk injury in August.In recent weeks, Rodgers has emphasized learning offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system and praised the coach’s willingness to involve players in shaping the attack.That approach could prove important for a Steelers offense that added wideout DK Metcalf this offseason but still faces questions about depth and playmaking.