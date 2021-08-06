'I just need to make sure he's really done': Tom Brady to attend Peyton Manning's HOF induction

Tom Brady will attend this year's Hall of Fame ceremony to support his former rival, Peyton Manning. Brady joked about Manning's HOF induction on Twitter this week, stating, "I just need to make sure he's really done. Can't risk this guy coming back."

The Brady-Manning rivalry was one of the most iconic in NFL history. When Tom Brady and Peyton Manning squared off, NFL fans were dialed in.

Tom Brady has done things in his NFL career that may never be repeated, but there isn't another quarterback in the NFL who can read a defense like Manning. Every NFL fan remembers watching Manning shout "Omaha," which is now used as an ability in Madden games for quarterbacks.

Tom Brady attending Manning's induction is a remarkable gesture. It just shows the amount of respect the two quarterbacks have for each other on and off the field.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had some memorable matchups

The 2007 AFC Championship game will go down as one of the biggest games in Peyton Manning's career.

Manning led the Colts to a 38-34 victory over Brady's Patriots that year. That win gave Manning his first trip to the Super Bowl.

On this day in 2007, Peyton Manning's Colts (-3) overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Tom Brady's Patriots 38-34 in the AFC Championship Game.



Indianapolis headed into half-time down 21-3 against the New England Patriots. Peyton Manning showed tremendous poise and led the Colts back to capture the victory. If that sounds familiar, it's because it bears an eerie resemblance to the outstanding comeback Tom Brady led against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts carried the momentum of their comeback into the Super Bowl. Manning led the Colts to a 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears to capture his first Super Bowl ring. The Hall of Fame quarterback also brought home the Super Bowl MVP award on the back of 247 passing yards.

