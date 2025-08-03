  • home icon
  • "I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR S**T" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant threatens Jerry Jones as Micah Parsons drama escalates

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:01 GMT
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on the brink of invoking the wrath of a former player amid the drama surrounding Micah Parsons' latest trade request. On Friday, Parsons explained in a three-page post on X that the Cowboys' refusal to hold a formal negotiation meeting with his agent is a major factor in why contract talks have failed.

Jones responded on Saturday and blamed the situation on past contract discussions, such as the one involving former wide receiver Dez Bryant. Jones specifically told media representatives that he doesn't like the involvement of agents in the negotiation process because of his encounter with JAY-Z's Roc Nation during his 2015 attempt to close a deal with Bryant.

Well, Bryant wasn't happy at all with Jones's comment, and he took to social media to respond.

“Jerry Jones, I don’t think it’s smart to mention my name,” Bryant posted on X. “I kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh*t. On some G sh*t… We can have story time if that’s what we’re doing.”

Bryant went on to post other messages, all of which were directed at the Cowboys and Jones.

“Y'all don’t understand the amount of sh*t I let slide," Bryant wrote. "Do not mention my name about sh*t. The love-hate relationship is real!”
The Cowboys selected Bryant in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft, and he stayed with the franchise for the first eight years of his NFL career.

Bryant made great progress and had his best pro season in 2014, the last year of his rookie deal. He leveraged a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys at the time by recording 88 receptions for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns that season.

However, the former first-team All-Pro wide receiver never again had a 1,000-yard season after signing that contract until he retired at the end of the 2020 season.

Jerry Jones urges Cowboys fans not to "lose sleep" over Micah Parsons' contract dispute

The Cowboys' contract issue with pass rusher Micah Parsons seems risky, but owner Jerry Jones informed reporters on Saturday that he is not thinking of complying with Parsons' request for a trade from the Cowboys.

"I wouldn’t be standing here with you if I didn’t think we potentially had a great future with Micah. We’re in good shape," Jones said. "This is negotiation. But make no mistake about it, life has to go on if something happens to me or anybody else. Life does go on."
Parsons has indicated that his relationship with the Cowboys organization is currently strained, but Jones has promised fans that the relationship remains reparable.

“I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this,” he added.

Jones and Parsons reportedly met in March to talk about the player's future, but no agreement was reached. Till now, the two parties are still far apart in negotiations.

It will be interesting to see if any possible agreement can be reached before the Cowboys' first game of the regular season, which comes against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.

Edited by Krutik Jain
