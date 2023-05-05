Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, CJ Stroud was embroiled in all sorts of issues, from a low S2 score to being called "hard to coach". But they did not seem to bother him, as he went second overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

But one thing that did? Someone else threatening his spot. On The Shop, he recounted how current Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers angered him in 2021, back during quarterback tryouts at his school:

“So, Justin (Fields, the Ohio State Buckeyes' starting quarterback during Stroud's true freshman year) was a starter, I was the backup. The next year, they brought somebody else, Quinn Ewers, the Texas quarterback, who was the number one player, I think ever ranked in high school. They brought him for a week in fall camp, which is training camp for us and I kind of felt disrespected.”

Who is Quinn Ewers? A look at the career of CJ Stroud's rival

Born on March 15, 2003 in San Antonio, Texas, Quinn Ewers first established himself in high school. As a sophomore at Carroll Senior in Southlake, he threw for almost 4,000 yards for 45 touchdowns. The following year, he took the school to the 6A Division I Texas State Championship Game.

After high school, Ewers initially committed to Texas, only to change his mind and enroll at Ohio State. As a Buckeye, he played just one game, as the school had already committed to Stroud. He transferred to Texas before the 2021 season ended.

In his first year as a Longhorn, Ewers threw for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also led the team to the Alamo Bowl, but they lost to the Washington Huskies 20-27.

How influential will CJ Stroud be at the Houston Texans?

Tank Dell was one plater CJ Stroud requested before he had even put on a pro jersey

Stroud's game is set to change the Houston Texans, as he figures to be their leader on the field. But he is also already showing some general manager-esque roster savvy as well.

During the Draft combine, Stroud had a throwing session with University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell, and they developed a bond. After Stroud was selected second overall, Dell told him:

“Tell ’em to come get me”

Stroud responded:

“I got you, trust me.”

Sure enough, the Texans chose Dell 69th overall. Now the two get to be the primary passing duo on a team whose only other credible aerial option is tight end Dalton Schultz.

