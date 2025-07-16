  • home icon
  "I don't know if you can say that about other coaches": Zach Ertz throws shade at former HC after playing under Commanders' Dan Quinn

NFL tight end Zach Ertz is playing for his third team in the league after joining the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 season. The 13-year-old veteran had stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, putting on big numbers and elevating each team's level.

As he prepares for his second campaign with the capital team, Ertz sat down with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday. With all his experience, Adams asked the tight end what, among the owners, staffers, coaches or players, was different than every other NFL franchise.

Zach Ertz went with Dan Quinn, the team's head coach, whose tenure with the Commanders started at the same time as the player.

"I would say Coach Quinn is probably the best coach I've been around in front of the team and being himself and bringing energy where and holding guys accountable at the same time," Ertz said. "I think he is a truly, truly a difference-maker in this league.

"And I don't know if you can say that about every single coach that they're a difference maker with their team, but I think Coach Quinn truly elevates all of our performances, and not only on Sundays, but truly every day. And so for me, being around him in particular has really opened my eyes to how good he is."
Ertz played 17 games for the 12-5 Commanders, catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. He has become one of the best players in his position, alongside Travis Kelce and George Kittle, and nothing suggests he's slowing down.

Zach Ertz warns Commanders against getting too comfortable after positive 2024 season

Talking with Doug Farrar on Friday, Zach Ertz sent a clear message to his teammates about sensing false security after winning 12 games last season. The player said that they should keep the focus and not think that last year's record secures anything this campaign.

"I think, I expect, this is gonna sound cliche, this is gonna sound the old veteran answer, but I expect us to hopefully not to put any stock into our success last year," Zach Ertz said.

Ertz added that, depending on specific situations, the Commanders would have lost games that they won. They managed to win matchups in the final seconds, with incredible and sometimes lucky plays.

The veteran wants them to remain focused and not take their eyes off the prize.

