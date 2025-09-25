“I know what everybody stands for”: DeMeco Ryans reveals why Texans cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson three games into 2025 NFL season

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans made the decision to cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the team after only playing three games for them.

A day later, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans revealed why he made this decision to the Houston Chronical, saying:

"It was my decision to move on. I know what’s best for my team… Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That’s why I made the decision.”

Gardner-Johnson is one of the leagues' top safeties and has been able to make numerous vital contributions to the defenses of the teams he had played on. He has beginning to do the same for the Texans, recording 11 tackles in his first (and only) three games with the franchise.

However, while Gardner-Johnson is seen as a strong asset on the field , his personality and attitude have been something that has not helped him. He has established himself as someone who could be described as having a "fiery personality," and this can quickly lead to problems with the coaching staff.

While Ryans has not admitted that this was the reason why Gardner-Johnson was released, the following quote from him seems to point in that direction.

"It's always my first rule or a team rule for our guys, always protect the team. It starts with me as a head coach to making sure everybody is on the same page with having a team-first mentality… It'll never be about one person. It'll never be about me personally. It's collectively as a team, that's how you go win. That's how you do great things."

Could C.J. Gardner-Johnson head to the Dallas Cowboys?

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is now looking for a new team to play for. Yesterday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni all but ruled out a potential return for him, but there is another NFC East team that could pick him up.

After his release, NFL insider Nick Brinkerhoff considered the idea of the Dallas Cowboys signing him.

"Dallas’ defense had its soul zapped after the Micah Parsons trade and has never shied away from players like Gardner-Johnson, Parsons isn’t walking through that door again, so Gardner-Johnson’s blend of attitude and skill might just be what the Cowboys need to get their swagger back.”

Since the departure of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys defense has struggled. They need a strong player like Gardner-Johnson to fill the gap left by Parsons and to give the defense some life.

