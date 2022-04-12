"I don't know what they're going to be" - NFL analyst on the Packers' fortunes without star receiver Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are going to struggle without Davante Adams, according to former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears.

With the Packers trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay's once vaunted offense suddenly has a huge hole that needs filling. Aaron Rodgers and Adams were perhaps the best quarterback/receiver duo in the league over the last couple of seasons and the pair were unstoppable at times.

Spears appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" and said that Green Bay's offense this upcoming season is still going to be good because of Rodgers. However, he doesn't expect it to be as good as last season.

Spears said:

"The last sample size we have when a team took Davante Adams away was the San Francisco 49ers after he went off for 90 yards, the Green Bay Packers couldn't move the football. I know they're going to address some things in this offseason and add wide receivers but it is not the same."

He added:

"I say this all of the time. Every stadium you walk in, where there's a jersey of a quarterback hanging up, there is usually a wide receiver right next to it."

Spears went on to say:

"And this was the tandem. This was one of the most prolific tandems to ever play the game together. We know that Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal. We know Davonte is phenomenal, but separation was Davante Adams' calling card."

He concluded:

"He was able to get open. And when he wasn't open, he had enough of a body to go up and make contested catches, which gave Aaron Rodgers a comfort level (with) Davante. I don't know what they're going to be. I know that Aaron Rodgers is going to be good. I don't know if the Green Bay Packers offense is going to be as good."

Packers offense to struggle without Davante Adams in 2022?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

The Packers will look vastly different on offense this upcoming season. With Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling linking up with the Kansas City Chiefs, it is a new-look attack in Green Bay.

That leaves two holes that need filling. With Rodgers' number one target gone and perhaps his number two as well, much of the offensive responsibility will fall to the likes of Randall Cobb, Robert Tunyan and Allen Lazard. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will also have a big role to play.

Luckily for Green Bay, this year’s draft is stacked with receiver talent. The only thing holding them back is that their first pick isn't until 22. Many mock drafts have the Packers taking wideout Chris Olave from Ohio State, who is a sensational route runner.

Whether Olave will be there at 22 remains to be seen, but expect the Packers to be quite busy during this year's draft.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra