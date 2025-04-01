"I don't know his name" - Jerry Jones sounds off on Micah Parsons' agent's role in contract negotiation 

Jerry Jones has commented on the drama unfolding amid contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons. Parsons and the team have reportedly agreed on a deal that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The only problem is that it was negotiated without Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta. During the NFL owners' meetings in Palm Springs, Florida, Jones shared his thoughts about it. He said that he doesn't worry about agents in contract talks and claimed that he doesn't know the name of Parsons' agent.

“Are you kidding me?" Jones said on Tuesday. "That's just not something that you should worry about. You should be worrying about your ability to make it work, and you should be worried about what the player does. Does he have enough skill to do what you're paying him? The money for the agent is not a factor here or something to worry about, and I don't know his name.

"And so my point is that I'm not trying to demean you in any way. But this isn't about an agent. The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing when we get on a football field against a team… And I'm not demeaning the agent. I'm just saying anybody can do this, and that's talk directly to the player.”

Jerry Jones' team attempts to get historic deal with Micah Parsons done ahead of 2025 season

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The deal Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones have agreed to is reportedly set to earn the linebacker more annually than the recent extensions for the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.

Garrett earns an annual average of $40 million, making it the highest for any defensive player in the NFL. Chase's annual average is $40.25 million — the highest for any non-quarterback in the league.

Dallas has a history of dealing with players directly for contract negotiations. Tony Romo, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jason Witten and Zack Martin have all been negotiated with similarly. Locking down Parsons is vital to the Cowboys, who intend on keeping him around for the foreseeable future.

In each of his first four seasons with Jerry Jones' Dallas, Parsons has posted double-digit sacks and has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

