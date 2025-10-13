"I don't know if it's the same": Jason Kelce gets honest about his post-NFL fulfillment after legendary Eagles stint

Jason Kelce’s transition from the gridiron to broadcasting has been anything but idle. After a 13-year career anchoring the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line, he traded pads for a microphone.

The six-time All-Pro hosts ESPN’s "Monday Night Countdown" and his successful "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. However, he said that nothing quite compares to the thrill of suiting up on Sundays.

“Now I get to operate in a more creative space than I ever did in football, which has been fun and different,” Kelce said on Monday (40:37), via the "New Heights" podcast.

“I don’t know that anything is going to replace playing football in front of millions of people. I get fulfilled in different ways now, and I don’t know if it’s the same type of fulfillment, but it’s still pretty damn good.”

Jason Kelce is offering mentorship while balancing broadcast obligations

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn

Jason Kelce said he is deeply connected to football, often mentoring younger players and offering advice whenever he visits team facilities.

"You get fired up to either offer players help," Kelce said on Monday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "I still go to the building and I still offer young guys support and to be able to help them in their careers, or wherever I can in some type of like mentorship level. You get fired up to be the best at whatever you're doing.”

Kelce mentioned on Wednesday's podcast episode that the job’s travel schedule wears on him.

"I'm out of the house because it's my job," Kelce said. "I have to travel every single week. It's not like I'm super thrilled, although it is. It has been fun. I'm not gonna lie. I do like getting out of the house."

The former Eagles center recently took a trip to Ireland, clarifying that it wasn’t work-related but a short break to play golf and unwind.

