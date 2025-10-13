"I wanted your life": 'The Rock' reveals envying Jason and Travis Kelce's NFL legacy

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined Jason and Travis Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast on Monday. He offered a candid look into a fork in his life that still lingers in his memory.

Johnson reflected on his brief stint in Canadian football and revealed that his original dream was to share their reality.

“I wanted your life," Johnson said (28:10). "I wanted to be in the NFL. That was my goal, and it wound up being the best thing that actually never happened for me.”

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce's performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday was efficient. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end led the team with 78 receiving yards.

Jason Kelce represents the other side of that legacy. Since retiring, the former Eagles center has remained part of the national conversation through his media work. He keeps the podcast with his brother as a centerpiece of their shared brand.

Travis Kelce's football dreams to WWE plans

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Dwayne Johnson turned the conversation toward what comes next for Travis Kelce. When he asked about a potential leap into professional wrestling, the veteran tight end expressed his desire.

“When the opportunity presents itself, you know, I’ll dive in there!" Kelce said. "I’ve been dreaming about this, been working on my moves in the living room for years trying to get my chance.”

Kelce repeatedly found soft spots in Detroit’s zone coverage on Sunday. He extended drives on key third downs and helped Kansas City control the tempo after a sluggish first quarter. Kelce's ability to command bracket coverage forced Lions safeties to cheat inside, opening lanes for other receivers to score.

The game wasn’t just another midseason win. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2-3 entering Week 6 and faced the franchise’s first three-game losing streak since 2014.

Detroit brought one of the league’s best defenses to Arrowhead Stadium. The Lions ranked among the top five in yards allowed and points allowed per game. Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and had his best passer rating of the season (132.2).

Kansas City improved to 3-3 and ended Detroit's four-game winning streak.

