"I know it sounds corny" - Jermaine Johnson II reacts to Jets’ $13,400,000 call on his future

New York Jets outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II was thankful after the team picked up his fifth-year option. The fifth-year option will pay Johnson $13.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, Johnson accepted the team's belief in his worth after a season-ending Achilles' injury that kept him to only two games throughout the 2024 season.

"Officially here for Year 5!!" Johnson wrote. "Just want to take a little time to thank the Jets organization, Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn and Woody Johnson for their belief in me and who I am on and off the field. Though I know it sounds corny, but it couldn't be more true, I've barely scratched the surface. As always, yall will get everything I got. Go Jets."

Johnson, the Jets' 26th selection overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, provided glimpses of greatness during his stint with the team. He had a solid rookie season that saw him contribute 2.5 sacks in 14 games off the bench. In his second season, Johnson established himself with 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles lost and 16 quarterback pressures in 17 starts, prompting his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

This decision came ahead of Thursday's deadline for NFL teams to exercise or decline fifth-year options for 2022 first-round picks. Jets general manager Darren Mougey previously indicated the team planned to pick up options for all three of their 2022 first-rounders. This includes cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Jermaine Johnson II asked the Jets to trade up for him

Former Jets general manager Joe Douglas revealed an interesting pre-draft story about Jermaine Johnson II during an appearance on "Draft Night Live" for Fox Sports Radio.

Douglas shared that during Johnson's top-30 visit with the Jets before the 2022 draft, the Florida State pass rusher made a bold request.

"Trade up to get me & you won't be disappointed," Johnson told Douglas.

The Jets, who held picks at No. 4 and No. 10 in that draft, ultimately traded up from the second round to secure Johnson with the 26th overall selection, halting his draft-day slide.

Jermaine Johnson later clarified this interaction on social media.

"Honestly, I meant trade up period," he wrote. "Not to the 3 spot, specifically. Just to clear that up. Wish he would've texted me for clarity rather than getting on a podcast joking but all is well. I'm thankful for the move Joe and company made to make me a Jet💯."

The 26-year-old pass rusher now faces the challenge of returning to his Pro Bowl form after his 2024 season ended abruptly with a torn Achilles in Week 2. This injury made his contract extension less of a guaranteed move compared to teammates Gardner and Wilson.

