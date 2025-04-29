New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is trying to get into peak shape before the 2025 NFL season starts. He is one of the league's rising defensive stars, looking to take things up a notch through his healthy lifestyle off the field.

Gardner wants to stay in shape, which will help him stay on top of receivers and lock them down. On Monday, he shared an Instagram story revealing the key to his strong 200-pound physique.

He posted a picture of his meal featuring grilled salmon, blanched/steamed broccoli, rice and a lemon wedge. He captioned it:

"This is why I’m 200 rn, a good 200 though chill."

Jets CB Sauce Gardner reveals reason behind his “good 200” pounds frame [IG/@saucegardner]

The CB's healthy eating habits match his strict training routine well, which he often shares on Instagram with his 1.1 million followers. His focus on good food and staying fit shows how vital it is for athletes to care for their whole body and health.

Sauce Gardner responds to Saquon Barkley's criticism for golfing with Donald Trump

After leaving the Giants in free agency, Saquon Barkley helped the Eagles secure a Super Bowl title in the 2024 NFL season. On Sunday, Barkley played golf with U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a day before the Eagles' scheduled visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

However, he faced backlash for golfing and traveling with Trump. Sauce Gardner, who enjoys playing golf himself, joined in the comments, writing:

“My main thing is why didn’t y’all ask him how he played in the golf round first before the political opinions. He coulda PR’d out there on that course.”

Sauce Gardner responds to Saquon Barkley's criticism for golfing with Donald Trump [X/@@iamSauceGardner]

Barkley responded to critics upset about him playing golf and flying to the White House with the president. He explained that he respects the office, regardless of the president, mentioning that he previously golfed with Obama and looks forward to finishing his round with Trump.

