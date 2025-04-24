"I will not be going to see Sinners": Sauce Gardner trolls Josh Allen after Hailee Steinfeld’s steamy movie with Michael B. Jordan

New York Jets' cornerback Sauce Gardner sent a fun message regarding Josh Allen's fianceé Hailee Steinfeld's blockbuster movie, "Sinners," which has become a sensation since its release on Friday.

Almost a week after its release, the movie has been acclaimed by the critics, receiving an 8.2 rating on IMDb, a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 84% on Metacritic, respectively.

On Thursday, Gardner jokingly explained his reasoning for not watching the movie, mentioning his respect for the Buffalo Bills quarterback, given the nature of some scenes Allen's fianceé shot for the horror film.

"out of respect for my dawg Josh, i will not be going to see Sinners😅," Gardner tweeted.

Hailee Steinfeld's work in this movie has turned a lot of heads. Her chemistry with co-star Michael B. Jordan has transcended the screen, as they were seen picking on each other during their media tour.

Sauce Gardner, in his own right, has been seen with high-profile rapper Ice Spice.

DJ Akademiks compares Sauce Gardner to Stefon Diggs due to Ice Spice rumored relationship

Sauce Gardner's rumored relationship with Ice Spice has drawn a lot of attention in recent days. So much so that popular streamer DJ Akademiks compared Gardner's situation to Stefon Diggs'.

Diggs, who also has a history with Josh Allen, is reportedly dating Cardi B, another female rapper. During a Friday stream, Akademiks drew a comparison between the cornerback and the wide receiver, noting that both Ice Spice and Cardi B used to date rappers and producers.

The Dominican-American rapper was married to Offset before filing for divorce last year, while Spice was rumored to be dating producer and songwriter RiotUSA and also had a brief relationship with British rapper Central Cee.

"For y'all rappers, man, just you know, tonight... I could rest easy. Stefon Diggs nor Sauce Gardner will be trying to f*ck your b*tch... And I'm not gonna lie, over the last 48 hours after hearing the amount of rappers' women that these football players are f*cking, I'm like, I will never listen to you rapper n*ggas the same no more."

"I've never seen rappers at this type of stage... Rap will never be the same no more. I can't do this sh*t."

It seems like the trend of NFL players, or athletes in general, dating rappers is getting more popular. Meanwhile, Gardner is preparing for a new NFL season.

