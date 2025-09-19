"I don't know what they want from him": HOFer Rod Woodson calls out Jaguars’ unclear strategy for Travis Hunter

Former NFL cornerback Rod Woodson has criticized the Jacksonville Jaguars over perceived indecision about two-way rookie Travis Hunter. Woodson commented on the inconsistent deployment of Hunter by the Jaguars in offensive and defensive snaps during his appearance on Thursday’s episode of Up &amp; Adams.According to the stats given on the show, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has played 61% of offensive snaps for the Jaguars this season. On the other hand, he has been involved in 37% of offensive snaps this season.Woodson believes Jacksonville’s coaching staff is unsure of how to use Hunter. He said:“I don’t know if they want him to be the No. 1 receiver or the No. 1 corner, like, I don’t know what they want from him, and I don’t even know if he knows what they want from him.”He went on to suggest the Jaguars should make Hunter their primary cornerback. He continued:“If they had an in-depth conversation, to me, Travis Hunter can be a shutdown, lockdown corner in the National Football League, and he can play offense sparingly or a handful of plays. Each week, you have a set of plays; you have a package for Travis Hunter every time he comes in—this is what he’s going to do. But defensively every snap, because it is hard to slow down the great receivers and great quarterbacks in the National Football League today.”Deion Sanders wants Travis Hunter more on the offenseWhile Woodson has advocated for the Jaguars to deploy Travis Hunter permanently on the defense, his former coach, Deion Sanders, has another view. The Colorado Buffaloes coach, who mentored Hunter throughout college, told CBS Colorado’s Romi Bean:“The more they use him, the more the other teams try him, you’re gonna see the plays. I just want to see them doing a better job of getting him involved in the offense because he’s a big play waiting to happen.”Sanders knows, perhaps more than anyone else, how to get the best out of Hunter. The first-round pick was part of Sanders’ setup both at Jackson State and Colorado. Across the two programs, Hunter rose to national fame for his potential to make an impact on both sides of play.The Jaguars host the Texans on Sunday. Rightly deployed, it may be Hunter’s chance to establish himself as the force in the NFL he is expected to be.