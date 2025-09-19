  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I don't know what they want from him": HOFer Rod Woodson calls out Jaguars’ unclear strategy for Travis Hunter

"I don't know what they want from him": HOFer Rod Woodson calls out Jaguars’ unclear strategy for Travis Hunter

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 17:14 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Former NFL cornerback Rod Woodson has criticized the Jacksonville Jaguars over perceived indecision about two-way rookie Travis Hunter. Woodson commented on the inconsistent deployment of Hunter by the Jaguars in offensive and defensive snaps during his appearance on Thursday’s episode of Up & Adams.

Ad

According to the stats given on the show, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has played 61% of offensive snaps for the Jaguars this season. On the other hand, he has been involved in 37% of offensive snaps this season.

Woodson believes Jacksonville’s coaching staff is unsure of how to use Hunter. He said:

“I don’t know if they want him to be the No. 1 receiver or the No. 1 corner, like, I don’t know what they want from him, and I don’t even know if he knows what they want from him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

He went on to suggest the Jaguars should make Hunter their primary cornerback. He continued:

“If they had an in-depth conversation, to me, Travis Hunter can be a shutdown, lockdown corner in the National Football League, and he can play offense sparingly or a handful of plays. Each week, you have a set of plays; you have a package for Travis Hunter every time he comes in—this is what he’s going to do. But defensively every snap, because it is hard to slow down the great receivers and great quarterbacks in the National Football League today.”
Ad

Deion Sanders wants Travis Hunter more on the offense

While Woodson has advocated for the Jaguars to deploy Travis Hunter permanently on the defense, his former coach, Deion Sanders, has another view. The Colorado Buffaloes coach, who mentored Hunter throughout college, told CBS Colorado’s Romi Bean:

“The more they use him, the more the other teams try him, you’re gonna see the plays. I just want to see them doing a better job of getting him involved in the offense because he’s a big play waiting to happen.”
Ad

Sanders knows, perhaps more than anyone else, how to get the best out of Hunter. The first-round pick was part of Sanders’ setup both at Jackson State and Colorado. Across the two programs, Hunter rose to national fame for his potential to make an impact on both sides of play.

The Jaguars host the Texans on Sunday. Rightly deployed, it may be Hunter’s chance to establish himself as the force in the NFL he is expected to be.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications