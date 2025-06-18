"I was lectured by your mother"- Travis Kelce’s dad shares how ex-wife Donna put him in check over family secrets going public

In Travis Kelce's household, football isn’t the only thing causing headlines this offseason. During the latest "New Heights" podcast, Kelce's father Ed found himself treading into delicate territory and getting promptly called out

The reason? Reality television. More specifically, Donna Kelce’s surprise entry into The Traitors season 4.

As the trio chatted candidly on air, Jason dropped the news of their mom’s appearance on the popular Peacock game show. Travis immediately tried to stop. Ed didn’t deny it but offered a confession.

"I was lectured by your mother not to talk about it," Ed said Wednesday. (28:39 onwards)

Jason brushed off the tension, insisting it was already public information. Ed, however, emphasized the ambiguity, repeating that it was still just a “rumor.”

Set in a remote castle setting, The Traitors pits 22 contestants. This includes some reality TV veterans, some newcomers, against each other for a shot at a $250,000 prize.

Donna will be competing alongside names like Survivor winner Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and The Amazing Race alum Natalie Anderson.

As Donna heads to reality TV, Travis Kelce shows off a reality check of his own

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

While his mom prepares to face traitors in the Scottish Highlands, Travis Kelce appears to be taking on a different battle.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs' tight end has quietly shed around 25 pounds this offseason. The move comes after mounting speculation about whether he’d return in peak form following a 2024 season that saw a dip in production.

Though the transformation hasn’t been publicly addressed by Travis himself, recent training photos snapped in Florida show a visibly leaner, sharper version of the three-time Super Bowl champion.

He is reportedly grinding through offseason workouts alongside close friends, including former NFL teammate Ross Travis.

This development comes after a 2024 season that saw Kelce post his lowest yardage total in nearly a decade, 823 yards, and draw scrutiny for what fans and critics dubbed his “dad bod.”

The athlete previously joked about his size on the New Heights podcast in early 2024, saying he and his older brother Jason were “in the same weight class,” referencing their similar builds at the time.

