"I'll get you to the playoffs every year with Mitch Trubisky" - Former Bears HC blames Matt Nagy for QB's underwhelming stint

Former Chicago Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt criticized incumbent head coach Matt Nagy by suggesting that he could have taken the Bears to the playoffs with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback.

It is a sign of the times, unfortunately for Nagy. The Bears got crushed by the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday night. An opening day defeat like that has already put pressure on Nagy.

Red Line Radio @RedLineRadio



New RLR feat. former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt out NOW: “Give me David Montgomery and Mitch Trubisky and I will get you to the playoffs every year.”New RLR feat. former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt out NOW: Apple.co/redlineradio “Give me David Montgomery and Mitch Trubisky and I will get you to the playoffs every year.”



New RLR feat. former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt out NOW: Apple.co/redlineradio https://t.co/Sh65QAW3gs

Wannstedt piles more pressure onto Nagy and the Bears

Chicago is a volatile sports city. One defeat or one victory can violently change the mood of a town. Matt Nagy has had four years of the craziness that surrounds the Chicago Bears.

Nagy helped coach the Bears to a divisional title in 2018. After a playoff defeat and a double-doink, the mood regarding Nagy changed. The subsequent mediocre years have piled the pressure on Nagy.

However, the criticism coming from Wannstedt is ironic. The former Bears head coach endured an inconsistent spell in the Windy City. His Bears team made the playoffs once, and they had a gruesome 1-11 record against their longtime rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Wannstedt is now playing to the crowd in his role as a media member. He understands that Bears fans don't hold him in high regard. Wannstedt is just aiming to create some noise and get fans to believe he is on their side.

As for Nagy, this isn't helpful. The current Bears head coach is drinking at the last chance saloon in 2021. The former Chiefs coordinator is firmly on the hot seat. The arrival of Justin Fields is heaping more heat onto Nagy's shoulders.

General manager Ryan Pace traded up in 2017 to draft Mitch Trubisky. The Bears scouting department and evaluation staff believed in his talent. Nagy failed to develop Trubisky into a starting-caliber quarterback.

Wannstedt certainly feels he could've developed Trubisky, although Wannstedt also failed to find a franchise quarterback. Therefore we shouldn't give too much credence to his comments.

Nagy and the Bears must focus on the game against the Bengals in Week 2. Joe Burrow and his teammates will arrive feeling confident after beating the Minnesota Vikings. Nagy and the Bears' offense must come to life, and they were astonishingly conservative against the Rams.

Also Read

Gridiron @Gridiron The Bears were the only team in Week 1 to not attempt a single pass 15 yards or more downfield. 🥶 The Bears were the only team in Week 1 to not attempt a single pass 15 yards or more downfield. 🥶 https://t.co/Be26vTRkmO

Nagy needs to demonstrate he can develop an offensive style. He hasn't done so in his four years there. It is now or never for Matt Nagy. He must forget Dave Wannstedt and focus on the challenge ahead.

Edited by Samuel Green