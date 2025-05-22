“I’ll say the same thing”: Steelers owner Art Rooney II gets 100% real on Aaron Rodgers landing in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just days away from the start of OTAs on May 27 and are still without veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh has been linked to Rodgers since the start of the offseason, outlasting the likes of the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns among other teams navigating the sweepstakes for the four-time MVP.

Ad

While both New York and Cleveland have made semi-aggressive moves to improve their respective quarterback situations, Pittsburgh has remained largely stagnant. Steelers owner Art Rooney II offered strong confidence in Pittsburgh's chance to land Rodgers, despite the signal-caller remaining unsigned.

Though Pittsburgh brought in rookie Will Howard through the 2025 NFL Draft to compete with the likes of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson for the starting job, the front office continues to hold out hope on Rodgers. On Thursday, Rooney commented on Rodgers' situation, almost two months after expressing confidence in contractual talks with the 41-year-old.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A little while longer. I'll say the same thing," Rooney said, referencing previous comments.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The owner previously told reporters on Apr. 1 that Pittsburgh would not wait forever, "but a little while longer." The Steelers went on to select Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, passing on Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe, who the team had been linked to leading up to the draft.

Aaron Rodgers reveals potential reasoning for not signing with the Steelers to this point

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the biggest mysteries of the offseason thus far. As he navigates his future, seemingly choosing between Pittsburgh and retirement, fans have been left with uncertainty regarding the Steelers' situation at quarterback.

Ad

Regardless of the 'will he, won't he' with Rodgers, the quarterback has hinted at "personal issues" at previous points of the offseason, and offered greater insight earlier this week. During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Wednesday, Rodgers revealed people within his circle have been dealing with severe illness.

"I figured it out during the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer," Rodgers said.

Previously, Ian O'Connor, Rodgers' biographer, expressed confidence in the quarterback's potential to land in Pittsburgh, predicting the 10-time Pro-Bowler will sign with the team as he works through these personal issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.