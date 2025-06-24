"I'll stand on that": Drew Brees's former teammate doubles down on Tua Tagovailoa comparison

Tua Tagovailoa has had a tumultuous journey so far in the NFL. He's suffered multiple injuries since joining the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Last year, the quarterback suffered his third diagnosed concussion in two years during the game against the Bills.

This led to Tagovailoa missing out on four games as the Dolphins finished with an underwhelming 8-9 record. Despite this, retired NFL OT Terron Armstead stands in support of the quarterback.

On Monday's episode of 'Good Morning Football,' Armstead talked about Tua Tagovailoa and his preparations for the upcoming season. He also doubled down on his comparison of the quarterback with his former teammate and Super Bowl XLIV champion, Drew Brees.

"I think he (Tagovailoa) is special," Armstead said. "I've been very loud in my support of Tua... I may be the one that originated the Drew Brees comparison, and I'll stand on that. I will, I've seen it. I've seen it in close proximity. We've seen him, collectively as football players, we've seen him improve since his rookie until now."

"He led the league in passing yards a couple of years ago, he leads the league in completion percentage every year, those are winning stats. I think, even more this year, he takes another step in his leadership, he takes another step in the fourth quarter, two-minute drills, those late-game situations really separate the good from the great. I think it's time."

Armstead joined the Dolphins on a five-year deal in 2022. He spent three seasons playing alongwith Tagovailoa, during which they made it to the playoffs twice. The 5x Pro Bowler announced his retirement in April.

Meanwhile, despite the inconsistency, Tagovailoa signed an extension with the Dolphins in July 2024. He agreed to a four-year deal worth $214.4 million. Thus, the quarterback is expected to stay with the team through the 2028 season.

Louis Riddick criticizes the Dolphins for failing to protect Tua Tagovailoa on the field amid his concerning injury history

Last Friday, Louis Riddick went off on the Dolphins for their inability to protect Tagovailoa on the field. He highlighted the quarterback's injury history during an appearance on 'NFL Live' and urged them to make changes in order to improve his longevity and have success as a team.

"He (Tagovailoa) knows that the best ability that he has is his availability," Riddick said. "And he's just got to be smart... He knows the things he can control, he has to be better at... Otherwise, he's putting himself at danger, and then secondarily he is putting his team at risk."

"Now, Tua's longetivity and Tua's availabilty isn't just on him either. Mike McDaniel's got to make some adjustments here... This team is not good enough... They have to be better in that respect to where the team is not a high flying, high wire every single game... So there's a lot going on here at Miami. But it starts with Tua being smarter."

So far in five seasons, Tagovailoa has played in 64 total games while starting 62 of them. He has recorded 15,506 yards and 100 TDs passing for the team with 44 interceptions to his name.

