"I'll stomp that n***a in front of you": Dez Bryant doesn't hold back after Nicki Minaj fires at Cowboys icon for dragging her in Jerry Jones drama

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant hit back at rapper Nicki Minaj after involving her in his feud with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. When Minaj responded to Bryant's tweet about her husband, Kenneth Petty, being a registered sex offender, the ex-Dallas star fired another personal dig at the singer.&quot;I’ve been lied on my whole career so I’m not trying to hear all of that sh*t..I thought we was speaking facts.. I don’t play all of that funny sh*t… go get that 10 million in cash.. I’ll stomp that n***a out right in front of you.. and it’s ROC for life bi*ch,&quot; Bryant tweeted.Although Minaj was not part of the feud between Bryant and Jones, she included herself in the topic, mainly due to Bryant's involvement with Roc Nation, a company she has been slamming recently.When Minaj brought up stories about Roc Nation targeting celebrities, Bryant requested the rapper to keep his name out of the matter. However, the debate escalated with both parties aiming personal jibes at each other.Dez Bryant denies Jerry Jones' allegations about ex-Cowboys WRNFL: Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant - Source: ImagnDez Bryant initially slammed Jerry Jones when the Cowboys owner accused him and Roc Nation founder Jay-Z of not returning his phone calls after the former wideout agreed in principle to a new contract with the Cowboys. The issue was brought up amid Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' recent contract dispute.Bryant and Roc Nation denied the allegations leveled against them by Jones. The former Dallas receiver also tweeted that it was Jones who didn’t return their calls&quot;JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR S*IT.. ON SOME G S*IT…WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING,&quot; Bryant tweeted.Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKJERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAMEI KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SHIT.. ON SOME G SHIT…WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOINGBryant also warned Jones to back off and not use his name before the real truth about the situation comes out.Bryant played eight seasons with the Cowboys, where he earned three Pro Bowl honors. Although Bryant hasn't officially announced his retirement, he hasn't played in the NFL since 2020, when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.