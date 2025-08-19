"I'll take this in every lifetime" - Micah Parsons gets vulnerable as Cowboys LB spends time with daughter amid contract hold-in controversy

While Micah Parsons is waiting for his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, he spent some time with his daughter, Milana.

The NFL defensive end, in the last year of his rookie contract, is looking forward to his extension. However, there has been no progress in the last few months ahead of the start of the new season in September.

Amid the contract holdout, the NFL star took some time to spend with his daughter over the weekend. On Sunday, he posted an adorable snap with his baby girl sleeping peacefully by his side, along with a heartfelt caption.

"Just so you know she started all the way over again! But I'll take this in every lifetime!," Parsons wrote.

Still from Micah Parsons' IG story /@_micahparsons11

The Cowboys defensive end is a proud father of two kids. He welcomed his son Malcolm in 2018 before the start of his NFL journey.

When he was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft, his son walked with him at the event. Parsons welcomed his second child, a daughter, in 2023. He talked about being a golf dad in 2023.

"Every time she cries, I play my favorite artist, Rod Wave, and I sing it to her. She's got me wrapped already," Parson said (via People magazine): "I can't wait to get home to her. I can't wait to get back to just lay with her."

Troy Aikman opens up about Micah Parsons’ contract situation

On Monday, ESPN analyst Troy Aikman opened up about Micah Parsons’ contract extension during the broadcast of the Washington Commanders’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Without Micah Parsons, I just don’t think they’re gonna be able to slow anybody down," Aikman said.

"He’s a total game wrecker and he’s proven that and he’s certainly worth every penny that he’s ultimately gonna get paid. The longer it goes, the more money he’s going to make, so I wouldn’t stress too much if I was him."

Earlier this month, in frustration, Micah Parsons shared a post on X (formerly called Twitter), requesting a trade amid the prolonged delay in the extension. However, the team isn't considering trading him.

The Cowboys have played two preseason games but lost both. They face the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend before starting the new season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 5.

