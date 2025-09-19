"I can't look past limitations": Emmanuel Acho delivers blunt take on Tua Tagovailoa’s physical capability after Dolphins QB's tough outing vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins fans are fearing for the worst after the team's 0-3 start to the 2025 season. The Dolphins have failed to silence their critics after a horrendous start to the season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's costly play in the Week 3 clash has drawn even more criticism.During Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins remained competitive, only for late errors resulting in a 31-21 loss. One of the glaring plays came from Tagovailoa, who passed toward wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with his team down seven.However, his pass was easily tracked by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, who stepped in front of Waddle for an interception. The play seemingly sealed the win for the Bills.Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho went in on Tagovailoa, calling out his &quot;physical limitations,&quot; while assessing his decisive play from the Week 3 clash. He said on the &quot;SPEAKEASY&quot; podcast on Friday:&quot;I’ve been avoiding this conversation, but let’s talk about Tua, it’s time. I can't look past his limitations. Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to be the number one overall pick up before Joe Burrow, because of what he did, not only in college, but what he showed us going into the League.&quot;He could process better than anybody. But now with Tua, his physical limitations have become so heightened you can't ignore them.&quot;Emmanuel Acho highlighted Tua Tagovailoa's growing limitationsAcho said he could live with Tua Tagovailoa's lack of mobility because of his ability to read the game and process the situations. However, the former linebacker feels it isn't the case anymore with the Dolphins quarterback losing his accuracy to add to his limitations.&quot;I could look past the fact that Tua wasn't mobile because he was such an elite processor, he didn't make mistakes,&quot; Acho said. &quot;He had pinpoint accuracy. He had pinpoint anticipation, but now his accuracy is landing the ball in the hands of defenders. I can't look past his physical limitations.&quot;Now that his accuracy is no longer lending itself to anticipation and he's not finding Tyreek Hill deep, I can't look past his limitations now that Tyreek Hill is no longer catching 50-yard touchdown passes and Jalen Waddle, I believe the only impact he had on the game was that three-yard slant. I can't look past his limitations.&quot;Tagovailoa has thrown for 575 yards and has been intercepted four times with five touchdowns. His performances hhavebeen one of the glaring issues of the Dolphins' worst start to a season since 2019.