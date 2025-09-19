  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I can't look past limitations": Emmanuel Acho delivers blunt take on Tua Tagovailoa’s physical capability after Dolphins QB's tough outing vs. Bills

"I can't look past limitations": Emmanuel Acho delivers blunt take on Tua Tagovailoa’s physical capability after Dolphins QB's tough outing vs. Bills

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 19, 2025 18:58 GMT
Emmanuel Acho delivers blunt take on Tua Tagovailoa&rsquo;s physical capability after Dolphins QB
Emmanuel Acho delivers blunt take on Tua Tagovailoa’s physical capability after Dolphins QB's tough outing vs. Bills (Image source - Getty)

The Miami Dolphins fans are fearing for the worst after the team's 0-3 start to the 2025 season. The Dolphins have failed to silence their critics after a horrendous start to the season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's costly play in the Week 3 clash has drawn even more criticism.

Ad

During Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins remained competitive, only for late errors resulting in a 31-21 loss. One of the glaring plays came from Tagovailoa, who passed toward wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with his team down seven.

However, his pass was easily tracked by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, who stepped in front of Waddle for an interception. The play seemingly sealed the win for the Bills.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho went in on Tagovailoa, calling out his "physical limitations," while assessing his decisive play from the Week 3 clash. He said on the "SPEAKEASY" podcast on Friday:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I’ve been avoiding this conversation, but let’s talk about Tua, it’s time. I can't look past his limitations. Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to be the number one overall pick up before Joe Burrow, because of what he did, not only in college, but what he showed us going into the League.
Ad
"He could process better than anybody. But now with Tua, his physical limitations have become so heightened you can't ignore them."
Ad

Emmanuel Acho highlighted Tua Tagovailoa's growing limitations

Acho said he could live with Tua Tagovailoa's lack of mobility because of his ability to read the game and process the situations. However, the former linebacker feels it isn't the case anymore with the Dolphins quarterback losing his accuracy to add to his limitations.

"I could look past the fact that Tua wasn't mobile because he was such an elite processor, he didn't make mistakes," Acho said. "He had pinpoint accuracy. He had pinpoint anticipation, but now his accuracy is landing the ball in the hands of defenders. I can't look past his physical limitations.
Ad
"Now that his accuracy is no longer lending itself to anticipation and he's not finding Tyreek Hill deep, I can't look past his limitations now that Tyreek Hill is no longer catching 50-yard touchdown passes and Jalen Waddle, I believe the only impact he had on the game was that three-yard slant. I can't look past his limitations."

Tagovailoa has thrown for 575 yards and has been intercepted four times with five touchdowns. His performances hhavebeen one of the glaring issues of the Dolphins' worst start to a season since 2019.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications