"I love this coaching staff": NFL fans react to Cowboys OC rocking 'Step Brothers' style shirt of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are the QB1 and WR1 of the Dallas Cowboys. They are both coming off injury-riddled 2024 campaigns, and the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs.

With the team in mandatory minicamp, new Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams wore a "Step Brothers" style shirt featuring Prescott and Lamb. It garnered a lot of reactions from fans, who shared them on x.

"This is the energy we needed. I love this coaching staff," one fan said.

"Need that shirt now 🔥🔥," another fan said.

However, others weren't big fans of it.

"Didn’t you all laugh at Nick for this?" one fan wrote.

"Funny they want to be eagles coach’s so bad yall said it was corny when nick did it," another fan wrote.

Adams joined the Cowboys after spending the last few seasons with the Arizona Cardinals as their offensive line coach. He replaced Brian Schottenheimer, who was elevated from Dallas' offensive coordinator to the head coach by Jerry Jones.

Adams will look to revamp the offense and utilize years of experience as an offensive line guru. He'll also aim to get the senior players on his side ahead of a crucial season for Jones' team.

What's next for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb?

Dak Prescott has been the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys since 2016. He's come a long way from being a fourth-round pick, and is the proud owner of several franchise records. However, Prescott's 2024 season was curtailed due to a serious hamstring injury.

Next season, he'll look to prove that he's still capable of leading the Cowboys to the playoffs. Prescott has done well in preseason activities, and Dallas fans will hope that he can maintain that form into his 10th season as QB1.

CeeDee Lamb also dealt with injury concerns in the 2024 season. The perennial Pro Bowler battled a series of issues, especially a shoulder injury. He was sidelined in the last two games as the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Lamb enters the 2025 season with a new running mate in George Pickens. The presence of Pickens should significantly reduce double teams on Lamb and potentially help the superstar wideout reach another level.

