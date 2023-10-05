“I love the Cowboys cheerleaders”: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith somehow finds the one thing he doesn’t hate about Dallas

Stephen A. Smith is undoubtedly one of the most vocal sports analysts. He isn't afraid to express his disgust if he disagrees with a topic. One NFL team to which he expresses his dislike is the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith can never be accused of showing any favoritism towards the team. In a recent segment with GQ Sports, Smith teamed up with the magazine to answer fans on social media. The fans on various social media platforms commented on him and his takes.

In the video posted on YouTube, he stated that the Cowboys cheerleaders are the only part of the team he likes.

"[00:08:34] I don’t love the Cowboys. I love their cheerleaders. I think they’re very, very beautiful. I think they set a standard for other teams to follow. But I don’t love the Cowboys, I don’t love their uniforms, I don’t love their coach, I don’t love their players, I don’t love their playbook, I don’t love their resume. I don’t love a lot of things about the Cowboys. I do love Jerry Jones, though."

Smith added that he disliked their coaches, playbook, or even the uniforms. He finished by saying he was a fan of Jerry Jones, the team owner.

Stephen A. Smith once took a helicopter ride with Jerry Jones

In August 2022, Stephen A. Smith took ESPN's "First Take" to new heights. He arrived at the show's live set in Fort Worth, Texas, in a helicopter owned by Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones: "They said he was coming to town and I had a big choice. Get him a stick horse or a mule or take the Cowboys helicopter out here. I got to thinking, if I could somehow get him on that helicopter, I might get him to recant what he said about the Cowboys. I know one thing, he loves me up here today."

Stephen A. Smith: "I'm trying to get back safe. This is my buddy."

Jones said on the broadcast he was hopeful the helicopter ride would persuade Smith to speak better about his team.