"I love them differently": Deion Sanders makes feelings known after Jason Kelce asks Coach Prime to rank his children

On the latest episode of the podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," guest "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders opened up about how he ranks his children. The question came after Jason joked that their mother, Donna Kelce, always placed Travis first, but now favors Jason because he has children.

Sanders reflected deeply on the question. The coach admitted that his feelings toward each of his five children are not equal in expression but are grounded in his intimate knowledge of their personalities, behaviors and actions.

"We've had some close calls," Sanders said. "I love them differently. I don't love them the same. This is honest. I know which one is gonna take care of me when I'm older. I know which one is gonna ask me for money when I'm older. I know which one keeps me on my knees in front of God, I know.

"I know I'm like a book, all you have to do is just describe what happened, and I can tell you which one did." (Timestamp: 15:43)

Sanders' eldest daughter, Deiondra, works in sports management as communications director at SC3 Sports and has appeared on reality television. Deion Jr., after playing football at SMU, turned to entrepreneurship, launching the streetwear brand "Well Off."

Shilo Sanders is a defensive back who has followed closely in his father’s footsteps, playing college football and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft after starring at Colorado. The youngest, Shelomi, chose basketball and plays for Alabama A&M.

Deion Sanders reveals NFL teams that called about Shedeur Sanders during the draft slide

On the "New Heights podcast," Deion Sanders also talked about the calls his son Shedeur Sanders received before he was unexpectedly not picked until the fifth round. While rumors centered on the Ravens, Sanders revealed the Eagles and Browns also reached out.

“Philly called us on draft day. They didn’t mention that. … Okay, who was it? Baltimore and the Browns,” he said.

Sanders explained why Shedeur turned down Baltimore:

“How in the world can somebody fault him for saying or thinking, ‘why in the world would I go back up Lamar (Jackson) for 10 more years?’”

He added the same logic applied to sitting behind Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Cleveland drafted Shedeur with the 144th pick, where he’s the third-string quarterback in 2025.

