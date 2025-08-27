  • home icon
  • "I would love to f**king see Shedeur" - Travis Kelce snaps back at Jason Kelce as Eagles vet defends Kevin Stefanski for picking Dillon Gabriel as QB2

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 27, 2025 17:15 GMT
Shedeur Sanders, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce
While Shedeur Sanders has supporters, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, his recent struggles and the team’s decision on its depth chart have given his critics more ammunition.

The quarterback debate ignited a family disagreement between Travis and his brother, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce.

On their podcast, "New Heights", the brothers offered contrasting views on coach Kevin Stefanski's decision to name rookie Dillon Gabriel the backup quarterback.

After Jason defended the Browns' choice, Travis argued that Sanders should be given the chance to start, stating,

"This isn't anything against Dillon; this isn't anything against Joe. I'm just saying the excitement is there for him to go out there. He's going to put eyes on the screen, he's going to bring people to the game. It is what it is. I would love to f--king see it, man, I would love to f--king see it," Travis Kelce said on Wednesday (Time stamp: 1:15:07).
Travis Kelce previously defended Shedeur in the "New Heights" podcast against negative scout evaluations.

Shedeur Sanders’ preseason roller coaster

The debate between Jason and Travis Kelce highlights the mixed performance Shedeur Sanders has had this summer. He burst onto the scene in the Browns' preseason opener, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns while showcasing the poise and accuracy that made him a projected first-round pick.

Yet, his most recent performance was a contrast. Sanders was sacked five times and completed just three of six passes for 14 yards, struggling to get rid of the ball quickly.

A former scout noted that on one play, he held the ball for a long time. This tendency to take sacks instead of throwing the ball away was a concern for many scouts before the draft and re-emerged as a major issue in his last game.

Despite this, Shedeur Sanders has maintained a positive attitude. For now, he remains the Browns' third-string quarterback behind the veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

As NFL analyst Louis Riddick put it, Sanders’ path to the field is currently blocked unless there is an injury or a "severe underperformance" by the two quarterbacks ahead of him.

The situation is a difficult reality for fans who hoped to see Sanders take the league by storm, but the Browns are prioritizing a methodical approach to his development.

Edited by Sanu Abraham
