  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Cut him and he’s not signing back"- Michael Jordan's ex-teammate fires bold take on NFL analyst snubbing Shedeur Sanders as ideal QB for Browns

"Cut him and he’s not signing back"- Michael Jordan's ex-teammate fires bold take on NFL analyst snubbing Shedeur Sanders as ideal QB for Browns

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 26, 2025 02:20 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
"Cut him and he’s not signing back"- Michael Jordan's ex-teammate fires bold take on NFL analyst snubbing Shedeur Sanders as ideal QB for Browns. [photo: Imagn]

Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Ron Harper, weighed in on quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ situation with the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, an ESPN analyst and on-air host, Tony Grossi, who covers the Browns, gave a hot Sanders take. Grossi said the NFL team should cut the rookie and sign him to the practice squad.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Harper reacted to Grossi’s comments:

“Cut him and he’s not signing back!!!! Clowns”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Cleveland’s quarterback situation loomed large heading into training camp. They acquired Kenny Pickett in March before reuniting with Joe Flacco a month later. To add options and competition, they picked Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the NFL draft and also grabbed Shedeur Sanders two rounds later. Tyler Huntley joined the crowded room early this month.

Over the past few hours, Ron Harper’s reaction to Tony Grossi’s hot take ended up moot. The Browns eventually released Huntley before reportedly trading Pickett on Monday to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 first-round pick. Suddenly, there is clarity on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart following the transactions.

Ad

For his part, Sanders expected to make the cut regardless of the quarterbacks on the roster before Huntley’s release and Pickett’s trade.

Joe Flacco, named the starter roughly two weeks ago, is No. 1 on coach Kevin Stefanski’s list. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will back up the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Shedeur Sanders struggled in his last preseason game

Kevin Stefanski gave his quarterbacks room to show their stuff on Saturday against the LA Rams. Joe Flacco gave an efficient performance, making 9 of 10 passes, including a touchdown. Dillon Gabriel started and ended with 12-for-19 passing that resulted in 129 yards.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders opened the second half and struggled badly, making 3 of 6 passes for only 14 yards. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was sacked five times and completed just one first down during his stint. Stefanski eventually replaced him with Tyler Huntley on the game-winning drive.

Sanders has been dealing with an oblique injury, which is the reason he sat out Cleveland’s 22-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles over a week ago. He needs to get healthy and find his rhythm back to challenge Dillon Gabriel for the right to play behind Joe Flacco.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications