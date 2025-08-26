"Cut him and he’s not signing back"- Michael Jordan's ex-teammate fires bold take on NFL analyst snubbing Shedeur Sanders as ideal QB for Browns

Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Ron Harper, weighed in on quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ situation with the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, an ESPN analyst and on-air host, Tony Grossi, who covers the Browns, gave a hot Sanders take. Grossi said the NFL team should cut the rookie and sign him to the practice squad.Harper reacted to Grossi’s comments:“Cut him and he’s not signing back!!!! Clowns”Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINK@ESPNCleveland @TonyGrossi Cut him and he’s not signing back!!!! ClownsCleveland’s quarterback situation loomed large heading into training camp. They acquired Kenny Pickett in March before reuniting with Joe Flacco a month later. To add options and competition, they picked Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the NFL draft and also grabbed Shedeur Sanders two rounds later. Tyler Huntley joined the crowded room early this month.Over the past few hours, Ron Harper’s reaction to Tony Grossi’s hot take ended up moot. The Browns eventually released Huntley before reportedly trading Pickett on Monday to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 first-round pick. Suddenly, there is clarity on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart following the transactions.For his part, Sanders expected to make the cut regardless of the quarterbacks on the roster before Huntley’s release and Pickett’s trade.Joe Flacco, named the starter roughly two weeks ago, is No. 1 on coach Kevin Stefanski’s list. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will back up the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.Shedeur Sanders struggled in his last preseason gameKevin Stefanski gave his quarterbacks room to show their stuff on Saturday against the LA Rams. Joe Flacco gave an efficient performance, making 9 of 10 passes, including a touchdown. Dillon Gabriel started and ended with 12-for-19 passing that resulted in 129 yards.Shedeur Sanders opened the second half and struggled badly, making 3 of 6 passes for only 14 yards. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was sacked five times and completed just one first down during his stint. Stefanski eventually replaced him with Tyler Huntley on the game-winning drive.Sanders has been dealing with an oblique injury, which is the reason he sat out Cleveland’s 22-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles over a week ago. He needs to get healthy and find his rhythm back to challenge Dillon Gabriel for the right to play behind Joe Flacco.