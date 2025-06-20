"I love that hire" - Brian Urlacher drops strong endorsement for Caleb Williams and Bears new HC Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears ranked among the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, enduring a 10-game losing streak and using three different offensive coordinators during one of the most tumultuous seasons in the franchise's history. Quarterback Caleb Williams also failed to make any significant impact in his rookie season after being selected as a No. 1 draft pick.

The Bears promptly hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach in January, a move expected to improve Williams and the entire offense instantly.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher appeared on the "Glory Daze" podcast on Thursday and expressed his optimism about Williams and Johnson working together in Chicago.

“I think he’s gonna be really good,” Urlacher said about Williams. "If you put him in a different position last year, I think he could have been Rookie of the Year."

"Ben Johnson is the man. I love the hire. I think he will do a great job," the former Bears linebacker added.

As the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2024, Johnson helped the team lead the league in scoring (33.2 points per game). He helped Detroit achieve its highest PPG in franchise history, so Urlacher and the other Bears fans have every reason to be thrilled about the rookie coach's chances of succeeding in Chicago.

Helping Williams reach his potential will be one of Johnson's top priorities as head coach of the Bears. If Williams can develop into an elite quarterback under Johnson, the Bears, who haven't been a dominant force in the NFC for well over a decade, have the materials to be a contender once again.

If all goes according to plan, Williams should be much better this season since he will be playing behind an improved offensive line that has Drew Dalman at center and Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard.

Additionally, the Bears used high draft picks to acquire tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III in April, giving Williams two new weapons to rely on in the offense.

Ben Johnson has already noted Caleb Johnson's growth this offseason

Ben Johnson has prioritized helping quarterback Caleb Williams improve since taking over as head coach of the Chicago Bears in January. Since then, he has stated his satisfaction with the second-year passer's growth thus far throughout the offseason program and his expectation that he will continue to improve during training camp.

"Really with him, it doesn’t matter so much what the play call is. If it’s the perfect play, then it’s great. It’s there. If it’s not, then he’s able to find a way to make it work," Johnson said about Williams.

"So I think there’s a little bit of that that’s going on right now and figuring all that out. But he has done a great job so far digesting.”

Both Williams and Johnson recognize the importance of having chemistry. The head coach must help the quarterback progress to the next level because if he doesn't, the Bears will not advance.

