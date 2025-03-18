Shedeur Sanders is projected by many analysts to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in this year's NFL draft. However, since the NFL Combine, his draft stock has taken a hit. The Colorado Buffaloes star decided not to throw at the event and his interviews reportedly didn't impress two coaches, which has caused some to doubt if he is NFL-ready.

On Monday, former NFL QB Chris Simms said on "NFL on NBC" that after watching film, he noticed Sanders lacks aggressiveness. Simms believes that with his talent, he should be using his arm talent to make plays.

“There's a negative about him, and I think maybe this stems to it a little bit," Simms said (03:18). "He's a very, he is not an aggressive enough decision maker. For me, that would be a thing. You know me. Hey, there's a guy open 25 yards down the middle. Throw it in there. You're damn Shedeur Sanders, you could do it. You've got an accurate, strong arm. Do it. There's a little too many of where I'd see a few throws every game, and I'd go, ‘Wait, you're too good to turn that down throw,’ and then he kind of comes down and throws a check down, right?

"That was something that I did not love about his game. I do think he can have a little bit more of an aggressive mindset to push the ball down the field and do that. There's some maturity to that, but there's also some wait, ‘This game is closer than it should be,’ because you didn't take a few throws there, and now you guys are only up by a touchdown here in the third quarter when if you hit the few of those throws, you might have been up by two or three scores, right? That would be one of my negatives about his game overall.”

Simms added that he feels that the lack of aggression is the only negative that he sees from the future NFL QB.

Shedeur Sanders shared photo alongside QB Geno Smith

Shedeur Sanders caused a stir over the weekend with a post on his Instagram Story. The QB posed for a photo alongside Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It resulted to speculation that Sanders could be headed to the Raiders.

"Legendary," Sanders wrote on Saturday.

Las Vegas has the sixth selection in the 2025 NFL draft. If it chooses to draft Sanders, it would likely make him Smith's backup.

