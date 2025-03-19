"I don't love it" - Ex-Jets HC pessimistic about Shedeur Sanders-Giants fit as rumors heat up ahead of 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders and the New York Giants have been heavily linked as the 2025 NFL Draft nears. The New York franchise is at a crossroads regarding its quarterback situation, and Sanders’ name has been suggested by several fans and analysts to solve the Giants' signal-calling issues, but not everyone is sold on the fit.

Former Jets coach Eric Mangini isn’t exactly thrilled about the idea of Sanders landing in the Big Apple. Speaking on "First Things First," Mangini voiced his doubts about Sanders’ readiness to handle the pressure without a veteran mentor in place. “I don’t love it,” he said. He also pointed out that the Giants don’t have a proven quarterback to ease Sanders into the role.

"There's nobody really to take any pressure off him if he's not ready to play. So you better have a conviction that not only is he going to come in and play at a high level, but he's going to come in and play at a high level right away. And that's that's a lot to ask for any player," Mangini said. [00:10]

There’s also buzz that New York could pivot to Miami’s Cam Ward instead. Either way, this is a make-or-break decision for GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Mel Kiper Jr. is sold on the idea of Shedeur Sanders to Giants

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is all-in on the idea of Coach Prime's son landing with the Giants in April. Kiper believes drafting Sanders at No. 3 overall makes too much sense.

"Even if the Giants land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they need to think about the future under center," Kiper said (per Sporting News). "Rodgers is 41. Wilson is 36. Neither would be the long-term fix."

The veteran draft analyst sees a win-win scenario: New York could sign a proven veteran while still drafting Sanders, allowing him time to develop.

"Signing one of those veterans—two guys who have won Super Bowls—then double-dipping at the position with Sanders would only help the rookie learn and develop."

The Colorado QB will bring accuracy (74.0% completion rate in 2024) to Daboll's offensive schemes. If the Giants take Kiper’s advice, they may finally find their next franchise quarterback.

