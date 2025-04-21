  • home icon
  • "I love this new regime" - Jets fans have their say on GM Darren Mougey refusing to answer questions on Aaron Rodgers

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 21, 2025 18:28 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
Jets fans are rallying behind General Manager Darren Mougey after he declined to address Aaron Rodgers' critical comments about the organization. During Monday's pre-draft news conference on April 20, Mougey redirected questions about the former quarterback to focus on the team's plans.

"I understand the question and I addressed that at the [NFL Scouting Combine]," Mougey stated. "Today, I just want to talk about the draft and Jets players."
This professional response came after Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week. He criticized how the Jets, particularly new head coach Aaron Glenn, handled his release. Aaron Rodgers claimed he felt disrespected during a February 6 meeting at the team's facility and called the Jets a "debacle."

Jets supporters quickly took to social media to praise the organization's restraint, with many seeing it as a refreshing change from previous regimes:

"I love this new regime," one fan posted on X.
"Jets are handling this perfectly. Why respond to the tweaker outside the liquor store shouting nonsense," another supporter commented.
"Let that drama stay where it's at," added a third fan.

More supporters continued to applaud the team's professional approach to the situation:

"Perfect answer," one fan wrote on X.
"New regime> old regime," posted another.
"Jets to rebuild effectively," a third supporter added.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk highlighted the significance of the team's silence in an April 19 article, writing:

"The best sign that the team is changing under Glenn and G.M. Darren Mougey is that they exercised restraint in the face of Rodgers's grievances."

Meanwhile, Mougey announced plans to exercise fifth-year contract options for cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. The GM called them "foundation-type players" for the new-look Jets.

How the Jets are moving forward without Aaron Rodgers

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
The Jets organization has quickly pivoted, focusing on their future with Justin Fields at quarterback. Mougey expressed confidence in Fields during the press conference.

"We feel really good about Justin as our starter moving forward and believe in Justin [and] that we can win with Justin," he said.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers' NFL future remains in limbo. During his McAfee Show appearance, the 41-year-old mentioned that both playing and retirement options are open while dealing with personal matters.

"I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have off the field stuff going on that requires my attention," Aaron Rodgers explained.

The Jets hold the seventh overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft as they look to end the league's longest active playoff drought at 14 seasons.

Sanu Abraham

