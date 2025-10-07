  • home icon
  "I do love me some Shedeur Sanders": Deion Sanders makes feelings known on Browns trading Joe Flacco to Bengals

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 07, 2025 19:05 GMT
In the wake of Joe Flacco’s trade to the Cincinnati Bengals, Deion Sanders has expressed his view on Cleveland and his son, Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffs coach spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, answering a question on Shedeur’s prospects with the Browns following Flacco’s departure.

Coach Prime, as he’s famously known, responded matter-of-factly:

“I don’t care. I don’t give a damn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes.”
However, he quickly added:

“I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that. I care about him… I’m a coach trying to win just like they’re trying to win games. So I could care less who they’re trading.”

Deion Sanders does have to win games, in fact. His Colorado Buffaloes are on a two-game losing streak and are 2-4 going into Week 7. The Buffs are clearly struggling to replicate their form from last season after seeing important starters like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leave.

The younger Sanders has been locked in a fierce battle for the primary quarterback spot with the Browns since the preseason camp. However, he has outlasted most of his competitors in the franchise, with Flacco being the latest to leave him there.

Flacco started the 2025 season as the Browns’ primary quarterback. However, he got benched in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel last Sunday as the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings.

What Joe Flacco's trade means for Shedeur Sanders

Flacco’s departure will signal an opportunity for Sanders to move up the Browns' quarterbacks’ depth chart after more than a month as the third-string quarterback. Sanders, who has yet to play a minute in the NFL regular season, has been the subject of much attention in the media.

The former Colorado quarterback impressed in his preseason debut for the Browns. However, he injured his oblique ahead of the second preseason game, allowing fellow rookie Gabriel to impress.

Sanders may now be set to make his regular-season debut when the Browns face the high-flying Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

40-year-old Flacco is one of the most experienced active quarterbacks in the NFL, with a career spanning stints in six franchises. He spent his longest stint with the Baltimore Ravens, with 11 seasons from 2008 to 2018.

He won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, taking home the Super Bowl MVP award.

Kayode Akinwumi

