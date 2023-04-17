“I’m almost embarrassed” – Texans GM Nick Caserio addresses rumors of post-draft exit

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has had to defend himself from rumors that he may leave the organization following the NFL Draft in a few weeks.

The timing of the "reported "walk out" is odd as to why would a general manager work with coaches and staff to build the draft board, then draft players, only to then leave after.

It was odd and Caserio came out and rubbished the reports of him walking out on the job after the draft.

Caserio said via Field Yates:

"Quite frankly, I'm almost embarrassed I have to. I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I'm not leaving. There's never really been any substantive discussions of the sort."

Having been the Texans' general manager since 2021, it doesn't really fit that Caserio would want to leave the organization. After moving on from a host of starters that included Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and Brandin Cooks, the Texans now have a direction they want to go.

Surely Caserio wants to be a part of that and going by his comments, he will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

What will Nick Caserio and the Texans do with the No.2 overall pick?

Caserio at the NFL Combine

After a 3-13-1 season last year and with Davis Mills not showing enough to suggest he is the quarterback going forward, all options are open in the upcoming draft.

Many mock drafts have Houston selecting a quarterback with the second overall choice. For many, that quarterback is Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. However, during his pre-draft press conference, Nick Caserio stated that the Texans are "open" to offers for the choice after receiving calls from numerous teams.

"Are we open for business? We're open to listening."

With Bryce Young, Stroud, and Anthony Richardson among this year's quarterback prospects, failing to select a quarterback with the second choice would be surprising.

The only way the Texans wouldn't is if they receive decent compensation from a team that wants to trade up in the draft.

It promises to be an interesting watch over the next few weeks with the Texans and what they do with their No.2 pick. But one thing is for certain, Nick Caserio isn't going anywhere as the Houston general manager.

