Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, is in full-on, proud momma-mode, and she’s got receipts to prove it. The Mahomes matriarch celebrated her daughter Mia’s athletic grind across multiple sports with a heartfelt Instagram reel on Friday.

She shared multiple snapshots of her daughter shining in different sports, writing:

"When Mia told me she wanted to be an athlete, my answer was simple: 'Yes, you can do anything you want. Watching her grow into the amazing athlete she is today has been one of my greatest joys. From little moments on the fridge to big moments on the court, I'm always her biggest fan!”

While big bro Mahomes has stacked rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mia is busy crafting her own legacy. Randi’s post featured a highlight reel of her daughter excelling in various sports, proving that the Mahomes competitive gene runs deep.

Mia isn’t just riding the family name. She’s out there grinding, carving her path in the sports world. Be it on the court, the field or wherever she chooses to dominate next, she’s making a statement. And Randi’s soaking it all in, just like any mom watching her kid crush it.

Patrick Mahomes pulls off a million-dollar trick play for his mom, Randi

Patrick Mahomes is known for jaw-dropping no-look passes, but this time, he delivered something even bigger – a brand-new house for his mom, Randi Mahomes. And unlike his on-field magic, this surprise wasn’t just for show.

Randi dropped the big news on Instagram, calling it an “incredible blessing” from her family. While Patrick is undoubtedly the MVP of the gift, she made sure to tag Brittany, Jackson and her grandkids, proving this was a full-team effort.

"Home is where the heart is-and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing," Randi wrote on her post.

The Mahomes family hasn’t always been the picture of harmony, but this moment? Nothing but love. Jackson even chimed in with a:

“Love you momma!”

With a $450 million contract in his back pocket, Patrick Mahomes could’ve gifted anything. But this was personal.

