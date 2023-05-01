Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player drafted this past weekend in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Deion Sanders didn't sit too kindly with it.

Bolden was drafted 245th-overall in the seventh round of the draft by the New England Patriots. Sanders was his coach at Jackson State from 2020 to 2022.

Sanders was happy for Bolden to be drafted but was ashamed at the other 31 teams that didn't select a single HBCU player.

Sanders tweeted:

"So proud is you @isaiahbolden23. You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU."

Bolden recorded 44 tackles and seven pass break-ups, and led the nation in kick-return average (36.9) last season.

Sanders said there's more NFL talent at HBCU schools and more players should have been drafted.

Sanders was the head coach of Jackson State for three seasons and left a big mark on the program. He finished with a 27-6 record and recruited Travis Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

Deion Sanders will continue his college coaching career at the University of Colorado

Deion Sanders Colorado Football Spring Game

After three seasons of coaching for Jackson State University, Deion Sanders agreed to terms with the Colorado Buffaloes to become their next head coach.

Sanders was named their head coach on Dec. 3, 2022. The deal is reportedly for a five-year, $29.5 million.

Sanders will have big shoes to fill as he joins a D1 big-school FBS team that has struggled recently. They won just one game last season and haven't had a winning season since 2016 when they went 10-4.

Sanders hopes to transition his success from Jackson State to Colorado as he faces more talented teams in the Pac-12.

Do you think Sanders will have success in his first season at Colorado?

