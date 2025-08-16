"I'm begging him": Seahawks HC Mike McDonald jokes about Jalen Milroe being 'pain in the a*s' after first preseason outing 

Former Alabama Crimson Tide passer Jalen Milroe is now part of a loaded quarterback room at Seattle. He was selected as the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. He is currently listed as a third-string quarterback behind Drew Lock and starter Sam Darnold for the upcoming season.

Ad

The 21-year-old made his NFL preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Thursday Night Football game last week. It was a dream-come-true moment for him.

When the opportunity came up, he did not hesitate and flexed his arm strength. He is a dual-threat quarterback and if trained well, he could rise up to the potential of the next Jalen Hurts in the NFL. His head coach, Mike McDonald, recently had a sit-down interaction with former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch, where he shared inside news of his team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking about Milroe's first outing with the team, McDonald joked that he was a real pain in the ass. He is very huge for a rookie quarterback and is hard to defend when he runs the ball.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I'm begging him. I'm like, "Dude, do you realize how much of a pain in the ass you are?" Like, it's just like he's got great arm talent. Really smart, and a great worker. He has the trump card. [Timestamp - 50:06]

Ad

Ad

McDonald added that Milroe has always been a hungry guy and never lets his success or abilities cloud his judgments.

“He understands it, and he's so committed to being a great quarterback, which he is going to be. I'd much rather work with a guy with that attitude than to say, like, "Hey, just throw the ball, and it's going to run around."

Ad

"Like, we don't want to operate like that. It was a great first outing, and the cool thing about Jalen is the first guy to tell you, like, "Hey, this is where I want to grow, this is where I'm trying to go," and he'll be working on it,” he added.

Jalen Milroe had a stellar college career at Alabama

The young gun is part of Nick Saban’s quarterback lineage who returned for one last year of his college eligibility in 2024. During his tenure at Alabama, he led the program to an SEC championship game and a playoff appearance. As a starter, he boasted a 21-6 record in two years and passed for more than 5500 yards.

Similarly, his dual-threat abilities were on full display when he rushed for over 1500 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. Expect Milroe to follow a similar trajectory at Seattle as he looks to find his place in a highly competitive QB room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.