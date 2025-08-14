Chris Broussard makes feelings known on Jalen Hurts needing to improve for Eagles' Super Bowl repeat

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title last season. However, the quarterback has said that he wants Philly to build on its success to create a dynasty.

On Wednesday, FS1 analyst Chris Broussard explained what Hurts and co. need to do to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

"Not to piggyback on what's become one of you know signature things now about Hurts not being able to win the Super Bowl," Broussard said on "First Things First." "I think his signature thing. He just won the Super Bowl. Yeah, he just proved he's good enough to win the Super Bowl.

"And in fact, he's been to two of the last three Super Bowls and balled out. ...We can't just say he only got there last year because the defense was the best in the league, and he had the best running back in the league, because when he didn't have that three years ago, he still got them to the Super Bowl three years ago. I think he has proven now that he needs to obviously be good. But he's proven he is good enough as he is. If he doesn't improve and just kind of does what he does, yes, they can still win the NFC and get to the Super Bowl.”

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2023, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the quarterback and his team got revenge in this year's big game in February against the same opponent.

The Eagles took Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has compiled a 46-20 record with the franchise in the regular season and a 6-3 record in the playoffs.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts opens up on joint practice with Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke to Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders after the teams' joint practice session on Wednesday.

Hurts opened up on his conversation with Sanders after practice.

“We had a very lengthy conversation,” Hurts said. “He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there...giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things. Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience, hard work, and a sense of resilience. I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities."

It remains to be seen if Jalen Hurts will play for the Eagles in their preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

