"I’m not in a big rush" - Ravens star Kyle Hamilton makes feelings known about contract extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton isn’t sweating his next big payday—at least not yet. The 24-year-old safety has climbed the ranks as one of the league’s best defenders, but he's made it clear that he's not hurrying to lock in on a new deal with the Ravens.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Hamilton said Monday:

“[H]aven’t had too many talks about it, to be honest. I’m not in a big rush. If it happens, it happens. Cool. They’re busy — draft stuff and all that’s going on. I’m not in a big rush. So, if it happens, it happens. Cool. And if it happens this offseason, [that’s] cool too. But I’m not in a rush to get it done, necessarily.”

A 2022 first-round pick, Hamilton is eligible for a contract extension that could easily make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive backs. Derek Stingley Jr. holds that record, having signed a 3-year, $90 million deal with the Texans in March 2025.

As the Ravens are now preparing for the 2025 NFL draft, it’s clear Hamilton is focused on football, not his wallet. And with the way he’s been playing, that big-money extension feels like a matter of when, not if.

Kyle Hamilton's career so far

Hamilton’s NFL journey has been on a rising graph since he landed in Baltimore. The Ravens snatched him with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft. From his rookie campaign to back-to-back Pro Bowl nods, he has made his presence felt on every snap.

Hamilton wasted no time making noise in the league. In his rookie year, Hamilton racked up 62 total tackles, two sacks, and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Hailing from a city called Heraklion in Greece, in 2023, Hamilton earned first-team All-Pro honors with 81 total tackles, three sacks, 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.

The Notre Dame product put together a monster 2024 campaign and registered a career-high 107 tackles with 2.0 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

