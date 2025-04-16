  • home icon
  "I'm coming to do what Saquon did": Ashton Jeanty goes full alpha with bold comparison to Eagles' Super Bowl champ

"I’m coming to do what Saquon did": Ashton Jeanty goes full alpha with bold comparison to Eagles' Super Bowl champ

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 16, 2025 19:58 GMT
Ashton Jeanty goes full alpha with bold comparison to Eagles' Super Bowl champ
Ashton Jeanty goes full alpha with bold comparison to Eagles' Super Bowl champ

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty is fully manifesting to become a star. In a write-up published via The Players' Tribune, dedicated to the NFL GMs, the Boise State running back sent a strong message, saying:

"If you pick me, it’s simple: I’m coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did. I’m coming to win, big, soon.

That’s a big statement in itself. Jeanty is comparing himself to Saquon Barkley, the Eagles' star running back who helped the team win the Super Bowl against the Chiefs just a few months ago.

Prior to that, Ashton wrote:

"I truly believe I was born to do this. And I truly believe what makes me different — it isn’t about the position I line up at. It’s about the mindset I bring to it. Those 11 dudes on defense … they’re on a football field playing football. Me — in my mind? I’m still in the backyard with my friends, playing “no one can touch me.”
Additionally, Jeanty also narrated his story, having worked through tough times. Jeanty’s dad served in the military, so the family moved a lot. From Jacksonville to Chesapeake, then to Naples, Italy and later to Frisco, Texas.

The only constant was his love for football. He trained hard even when there was no team to play for, like during his time in Italy. When others were getting big college offers, he stayed focused and proved himself every chance he got.

Ashton Jeanty's 2025 NFL draft projection

Ashton Jeanty is one of the best running backs in this year’s NFL Draft. He just had a huge season at Boise State, where Ashton ran for 2,601 yards and scored 29 touchdowns.

On top of that, he came very close, just 28 yards short of breaking the all-time record set by Barry Sanders. Jeanty is expected to be chosen in the top 10 picks.

Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 6 pick. They need a strong running back, and Jeanty could be a great fit.

Jacksonville Jaguars pick at No. 5. Pairing Jeanty with quarterback Trevor Lawrence could make their offense very dangerous.

Chicago Bears have the No. 10 pick. They’ve been rebuilding their team and could use Jeanty to support their new quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Besides, Ashton Jeanty has already met with several teams, including the Raiders, Bears and Cowboys.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

