Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty is fully manifesting to become a star. In a write-up published via The Players' Tribune, dedicated to the NFL GMs, the Boise State running back sent a strong message, saying:

"If you pick me, it’s simple: I’m coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did. I’m coming to win, big, soon.”

That’s a big statement in itself. Jeanty is comparing himself to Saquon Barkley, the Eagles' star running back who helped the team win the Super Bowl against the Chiefs just a few months ago.

Prior to that, Ashton wrote:

"I truly believe I was born to do this. And I truly believe what makes me different — it isn’t about the position I line up at. It’s about the mindset I bring to it. Those 11 dudes on defense … they’re on a football field playing football. Me — in my mind? I’m still in the backyard with my friends, playing “no one can touch me.”

Additionally, Jeanty also narrated his story, having worked through tough times. Jeanty’s dad served in the military, so the family moved a lot. From Jacksonville to Chesapeake, then to Naples, Italy and later to Frisco, Texas.

The only constant was his love for football. He trained hard even when there was no team to play for, like during his time in Italy. When others were getting big college offers, he stayed focused and proved himself every chance he got.

Ashton Jeanty's 2025 NFL draft projection

Ashton Jeanty is one of the best running backs in this year’s NFL Draft. He just had a huge season at Boise State, where Ashton ran for 2,601 yards and scored 29 touchdowns.

On top of that, he came very close, just 28 yards short of breaking the all-time record set by Barry Sanders. Jeanty is expected to be chosen in the top 10 picks.

Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 6 pick. They need a strong running back, and Jeanty could be a great fit.

Jacksonville Jaguars pick at No. 5. Pairing Jeanty with quarterback Trevor Lawrence could make their offense very dangerous.

Chicago Bears have the No. 10 pick. They’ve been rebuilding their team and could use Jeanty to support their new quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Besides, Ashton Jeanty has already met with several teams, including the Raiders, Bears and Cowboys.

