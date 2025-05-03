"I'm coming here to work": Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku delivers strong message ahead of debut season

The Dallas Cowboys used their second-round pick in this year's NFL draft to select defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. He was an under-the-radar prospect whose production in college stood out despite limited national attention.

The rookie has already set expectations for his role and approach heading into his debut season.

On Friday, Cowboys insider Jon Machota shared Ezeiruaku's message to the team and coaching staff on X.

"I’m coming here to work and do whatever the coaches ask me to do,” Ezeiruaku said. “If they ask me to stand up or play over the top of the guard on some type of passing situation, or stand up and be on the edge, I’ll do that to the best of my ability.”

At the combine, he showed strong hands, 34-inch arms and a 22-rep bench press, edging out several top linemen, including Tyler Booker.

While Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler and Sam Williams make up the core of Dallas' pass rush, Ezeiruaku is not being asked to carry the load early. The Cowboys are focused on allowing him to grow behind veterans and eventually round out his game, particularly as a run defender.

If the development continues as expected, Donovan Ezeiruaku could emerge as one of the more valuable depth additions in this year’s draft class.

Donovan Ezeiruaku brings versatility and edge to Cowboys defense

Donovan Ezeiruaku is ready to bring his skills to Dallas. The 6-foot-2, 248-pound DE is excited to contribute as a run defender and a pass rusher.

"They're getting somebody who is athletic off the edge but is a dawg," Ezeiruaku said, via dallascowboys.com. "He's going to stick his nose in there in the run game, and he's going to get after the quarterback in the passing game. Hard working dude, a great person off the field, that's what the Dallas Cowboys are getting out of me."

Ezeiruaku recorded 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss at Boston in 2024. His self-described versatility sets him apart from many other pass rushers, emphasizing that being a "one trick pony" doesn’t cut it at the next level.

Looking ahead, he’s excited to play alongside Parsons.

