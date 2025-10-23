"I'm crying": Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson reacts as Detroit RB shows his goofy side in a viral IG video

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently was featured in a mashup of different silly moments he has had while creating content for the Detroit Lions' TikTok account. The video was then shared with Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole and labeled as her 'emergency contact.'Nicole reshared the video on her own Instagram Story and added a caption of how funny she thought his silliness was in the video.&quot;I'm crying,&quot; Nicole captioned the post.Nicole reacted to Gibbs' silly video. (Photo via Nicoleemadisyn on Instagram)The Detroit Lions running back did different tricks and jumps in the video. In one part of the video he also played with different photo filters for the fun.The couple began dating in 2023 and went &quot;Instagram Official&quot; with their relationship on Halloween 2023. The couple chose matching outfits with Spiderman as their theme for the night out.Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole shared MNF gameday recapDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a dominant performance on Monday night in the 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the big primetime win, the running back's girlfriend, Nicole, shared a recap of the day.Nicole's caption joked she went to 'work' with the running back for the day. In the photos, she shared her gameday look which consisted of a two-piece matching black sweats. The pants and zippered sweatshirt were both customized with the Detroit Lions' team colors and Jahmyr Gibbs name and autograph.She posed for photos on the sidelines at Ford Field ahead of the game and shared a pregame moment with Gibbs before he took the field for Week 7.&quot;Bring your gf to work day!&quot; Nicole captioned the Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Detroit Lions star running back had 17 carries for a total of 136 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had three receptions for a total of 82 receiving yards.So far this season, Gibbs has 104 rushing attempts for a total of 526 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 194 yards and one receiving touchdown, proving to once again be quarterback Jared Goff's most reliable assets.