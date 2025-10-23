  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I'm crying": Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson reacts as Detroit RB shows his goofy side in a viral IG video

"I'm crying": Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson reacts as Detroit RB shows his goofy side in a viral IG video

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:12 GMT
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Three - Source: Getty
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs shocked his girlfriend with his video. - Source: Getty

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently was featured in a mashup of different silly moments he has had while creating content for the Detroit Lions' TikTok account. The video was then shared with Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole and labeled as her 'emergency contact.'

Ad

Nicole reshared the video on her own Instagram Story and added a caption of how funny she thought his silliness was in the video.

"I'm crying," Nicole captioned the post.
Nicole reacted to Gibbs&#039; silly video. (Photo via Nicoleemadisyn on Instagram)
Nicole reacted to Gibbs' silly video. (Photo via Nicoleemadisyn on Instagram)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Detroit Lions running back did different tricks and jumps in the video. In one part of the video he also played with different photo filters for the fun.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The couple began dating in 2023 and went "Instagram Official" with their relationship on Halloween 2023. The couple chose matching outfits with Spiderman as their theme for the night out.

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole shared MNF gameday recap

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a dominant performance on Monday night in the 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the big primetime win, the running back's girlfriend, Nicole, shared a recap of the day.

Ad

Nicole's caption joked she went to 'work' with the running back for the day. In the photos, she shared her gameday look which consisted of a two-piece matching black sweats. The pants and zippered sweatshirt were both customized with the Detroit Lions' team colors and Jahmyr Gibbs name and autograph.

She posed for photos on the sidelines at Ford Field ahead of the game and shared a pregame moment with Gibbs before he took the field for Week 7.

Ad
"Bring your gf to work day!" Nicole captioned the Instagram.
Ad

The Detroit Lions star running back had 17 carries for a total of 136 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had three receptions for a total of 82 receiving yards.

So far this season, Gibbs has 104 rushing attempts for a total of 526 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 194 yards and one receiving touchdown, proving to once again be quarterback Jared Goff's most reliable assets.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications