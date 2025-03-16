"I’m finna turn this franchise around": T-Pain takes a hilarious dig at his Giants lookalike

The New York Giants are at an interesting stage at this juncture of the NFL offseason. New York is one of a handful of teams in the running for Aaron Rodgers but has plenty of questions to answer besides the quarterback position.

Fortunately, New York holds the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, putting them in a position to select either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward as their next franchise quarterback. Still, the front office has plenty of work to do to fill out their roster around the quarterback spot.

The Giants have been busy this offseason, filling out an abysmal offensive line unit. New York bolstered their offensive front with the addition of fifth-year tackle James Hudson III.

Hudson strangely looks very similar to rapper T-Pain, leading the multi-platinum artist to make a post on social media regarding the signing.

"I'm finna turn this franchise around," T-Pain humorously posted on X.

Hudson spent each of the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In four years in Cleveland, Hudson appeared in 49 games, making 17 starts.

Giants awaiting Aaron Rodgers' decision

Looking to push for a playoff spot next season, the Giants have shown immense interest in veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New York is in the running to land the 21st-year signal-caller, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers is reportedly mulling all three options and will factor retirement into his decision as well. The four-time MVP could stay in New York after spending the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

Regardless of who they pick to lead their offense in 2025, the Giants have plenty of work to do surrounding the quarterback spot with weapons. The front office has done an impressive job bolstering the defensive side of the ball with solid depth and a leader in former Miami Dolphins safety, Jevon Holland.

The Giants have also added depth to their defensive front and their linebacker core, but still need help on their offensive line.

