“I’m fixing it”: Ja’Marr Chase jumps to Tee Higgins' defense after reporter labeled $115,000,000 star as highest paid wide receiver 2

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase quickly came to teammate Tee Higgins' defense at a press conference.

During the announcement of their deals on Tuesday, a reporter referred to Higgins as the "highest paid WR2," which Chase corrected.

"1-A," Chase said, via WCPO 9's Marshall Kramsky. "I'm fixing it, 1-A."

The Bengals secured their top receivers on Monday with Chase inking a four-year $161 million contract and Higgins signing a four-year $115 million deal. The signings make them the highest-paid receiver duo in NFL history.

Ja’Marr Chase explains the impact of Tee Higgins

Ja’Marr Chase explained how important Tee Higgins is to his success on the field.

"I wasn't trying to let Tee go, for me," Chase said during Tuesday's presser. "The whole game slows down for me when he's out there."

Chase's statement reveals how Higgins' presence benefits him by drawing defensive attention and creating more favorable matchups. Both receivers share the same agent, Rocky Arceneaux, who told the Cincinnati Enquirer that Higgins' deal was completed before Chase's.

Higgins addressed the "WR2" label directly after Chase's intervention.

"I don't even look at it like that. I kind of wish they wouldn't have put it out there like that," Higgins said. "I'm at a place where they value me and respect me and I'm a good player here.

He continued, "Let's just say I'm not the highest receiver two or anything like that. Let's just say he's another great receiver, Bengals receiver that puts in the work and got his head down and just grinds."

Last season, Higgins continued to show his value despite inconsistent quarterback play after Joe Burrow's injury.

Burrow expressed his excitement about keeping both receivers.

"They're two of the best players at what they do," Burrow said. "When you can re-sign guys like that and keep them around for an extended period of time, that gives you the best chance to go out and win Super Bowls."

Burrow previously offered to restructure his five-year $275 million contract to help keep the duo.

"We got two of our best players re-signed," Burrow said. "That's a big deal. Plus, Mike (Gesicki). We're doing the right things."

The QB acknowledged the uncertainty that typically surrounds NFL careers but feels confident about the next four years.

"You never know how somebody's career is going to work out," Burrow said. "But for the next four years, you know what you're going to get from us."

With the trio secured alongside Gesicki, the Bengals have likely positioned themselves as serious contenders in the AFC.

