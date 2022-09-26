Create

"I’m getting Kanye vibes", "This makes me want to stick my head in ice water" - NFL fans left stumped by Von Miller's decision to attend game against Dolphins wearing a ski mask

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills Von Miller warms up
Adam Hulse
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Sep 26, 2022 03:14 AM IST

Von Miller will get his first taste of an AFC East division rivalry game when the Buffalo Bills travel to Miami for a road game against the Dolphins in Week 3 on a scorching hot day in southern Florida.

Despite the steamy weather in Miami, Von Miller made an interesting wardrobe choice for his arrival at Hard Rock Stadium. He wore a ski mask and sunglasses combination that completely covered his entire head, including his face:

Von Miller arriving in full ski mask today. It is hot and steamy in Miami. I can't imagine being under that thing. Or maybe I just don't want to. #Billsmafia https://t.co/bL3xNcD3kR

Miller's interesting choice of attire has sent NFL fans into a frenzy. Many went on Twitter to share their takes on the situation, including some of these top comments.

@thadbrown7 @BillsQBwatch I’m getting Kanye vibes
@thadbrown7 All this to get ran over lol
@thadbrown7 He probably just did it to hide his new haircut
@thadbrown7 Tua might meet Jesus today. 👀
@thadbrown7 I’m just north of Miami. I’m used to the heat and humidity, it’s extra today. This makes me want to stick my head in ice water.
@thadbrown7 Yeesh. That man is about to rob Tuas Soul
@ColinB78 @thadbrown7 Lol this line is going to feast today.I think Von wants to introduce himself to the division "rivals" 😎
@thadbrown7 @Hoffaucnj Von chose violence today and I am here for it.
@thadbrown7 ???🙋🏻‍♀️ What is this? I’ve got questions!!!
@thadbrown7 @ToddJClausen He looks like the guy who castrated William Wallace at the end of Braveheart

Fans seemed to be split on the unique look that Miller brought with him to Miami. While some disapprove because it apparently looks corny or is simply irrational due to the serious heat, others support it for its degree of intimidation.

youtube-cover

Von Miller is off to a solid start in the 2022-23 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills EDGE Von Miller
Buffalo Bills EDGE Von Miller

Von Miller opened the 2022-23 NFL season against his former team from the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the Rams win a Super Bowl ring last year as a key member of their defense. He put together a solid performance in Week 1 against his former team, recording two sacks, four tackles, three tackles for a loss, and three quarterback hits in a Bills victory.

youtube-cover

Miller followed up with a strong performance by helping the Bills win their second straight game in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. He recorded another tackle for a loss and defended a pass. He was a bit quieter in their Week 3 loss against the Miami Dolphins, failing to record a tackle but defending one pass again.

Miller joined the Buffalo Bills during the free agency period ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. The stellar pass rusher provided the Bills with a major upgrade to their defense.

The Bills are the defending AFC East Division Champions from each of the last two consecutive seasons. They will be seeking a third straight title during the 2022-23 NFL season. The side began their season with two victories against non-divisional opponents entering the Week 3 clash against their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins, also holding a 2-0 record.

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...