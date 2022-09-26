"I’m getting Kanye vibes", "This makes me want to stick my head in ice water" - NFL fans left stumped by Von Miller's decision to attend game against Dolphins wearing a ski mask

Von Miller will get his first taste of an AFC East division rivalry game when the Buffalo Bills travel to Miami for a road game against the Dolphins in Week 3 on a scorching hot day in southern Florida.

Despite the steamy weather in Miami, Von Miller made an interesting wardrobe choice for his arrival at Hard Rock Stadium. He wore a ski mask and sunglasses combination that completely covered his entire head, including his face:

It is hot and steamy in Miami.

I can't imagine being under that thing. Or maybe I just don't want to.



Miller's interesting choice of attire has sent NFL fans into a frenzy. Many went on Twitter to share their takes on the situation, including some of these top comments.

Fans seemed to be split on the unique look that Miller brought with him to Miami. While some disapprove because it apparently looks corny or is simply irrational due to the serious heat, others support it for its degree of intimidation.

Von Miller is off to a solid start in the 2022-23 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills EDGE Von Miller

Von Miller opened the 2022-23 NFL season against his former team from the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the Rams win a Super Bowl ring last year as a key member of their defense. He put together a solid performance in Week 1 against his former team, recording two sacks, four tackles, three tackles for a loss, and three quarterback hits in a Bills victory.

Miller followed up with a strong performance by helping the Bills win their second straight game in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. He recorded another tackle for a loss and defended a pass. He was a bit quieter in their Week 3 loss against the Miami Dolphins, failing to record a tackle but defending one pass again.

Miller joined the Buffalo Bills during the free agency period ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. The stellar pass rusher provided the Bills with a major upgrade to their defense.

The Bills are the defending AFC East Division Champions from each of the last two consecutive seasons. They will be seeking a third straight title during the 2022-23 NFL season. The side began their season with two victories against non-divisional opponents entering the Week 3 clash against their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins, also holding a 2-0 record.

