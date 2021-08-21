"I'm getting tired of Aaron Rodgers": Shannon Sharpe blasts Packers QB for cryptic 'Last Dance' IG post

For many Green Bay Packers fans, Aaron Rodgers can do no wrong. However, some of his antics seem to be rubbing even those who were supportive of him the wrong way. Shannon Sharpe absolutely flayed him for his perceived prevarication on his relationship with the Green Bay Packers and retirement.

Aaron Rodgers says he nearly retired before the season and doesn't want farewell tour:



"I'm getting tired of Aaron. No one mentioned a farewell tour until you brought it up, go play football! Aaron has turned into the guy he came behind, Brett Favre." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/qVsq6WNXQi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 19, 2021

Aaron Rodgers' Instagram Post

Aaron Rodgers has not had the jolliest off-season. He wanted to leave the Green Bay Packers after he felt that the personnel around him were not as per his choice. His falling out with the Green Bay Packers' front office seemed irretrievable at one point. Now that he has returned, he talked openly about how he was willing to retire if he was not traded.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have the same Instagram story up right now. pic.twitter.com/hDLE02V7fk — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2021

On the day that Davante Adams broke off contract talks with the Green Bay Packers, he posted a photo of "Last Dance," a cryptic allusion to the fact that this may be his last season with at Green Bay.

What was unexpected is that Aaron Rodgers also followed suit with the same photo, thereby giving the appearance that he had also made up his mind that this would be his last season.

Considering that Aaron Rodgers is said to have a gentleman's agreement for a trade in 2022 if this season does not go according to plan, this is hardly a surprise. Further, he returned to the franchise with the expectation that things would be to his liking and losing his premier wide receiver next season will hardly be part of their plans.

Shannon Sharpe's reply to Aaron Rodgers

All this brouhaha seems to have tied Shannon Sharpe up in knots. He made a valid point that instead of being cryptic and dropping hints all over the place, Aaron Rodgers could be more of a professional and simply say what his intentions are.

Instead of leaving everyone hanging, Shannon Sharpe believes the Green Bay Packers should call Aaron Rodgers' bluff. He pointed out that this same situation had taken place under Brett Favre and the franchise came out no worse than before.

His point is especially valid considering that the NFL-player dynamic is unlike any other industry, where the team has an inordinate amount of control on whether a player can change jobs or even remain in a job.

Ultimately, Aaron Rodgers has many valid points regarding personnel not being according to his liking as he tries to win another Super Bowl. But that should not stop him from making his exit more graceful.

