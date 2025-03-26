"I'm not giving Brock Purdy $58 million" - Colin Cowherd warns 49ers against paying QB

Brock Purdy's looming contract extension has gone mostly underreported in the wake of the recent free-agency scramble. But if Colin Cowherd were John Lynch, he would limit how much the quarterback could earn annually.

Ad

Earlier this month, independent insider Jason La Canfora claimed that the San Francisco 49ers had offered the one-time Pro Bowler $45 million. Purdy was reported to want something closer to $60 million - the same as Dak Prescott - by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

However, on his FS1 show The Herd on Tuesday, Cowherd made his objections to Purdy's desire clear (02:20):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not giving Brock Purdy $58 million. And one of the reasons - I've said this before on the show - 'If you are about to make a big move, what does your rival think?' And you know who would be okay with Purdy getting $60 million a year? Sean McVay. He'd be really okay with that."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

49ers insider weighs in on Brock Purdy's contract situation

Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn, who reports on 49ers-related topics, predicted the ideal amount for Brock Purdy that would keep the team financially stable without ruining their reputation should they underperform - just as the Cowboys have been purportedly doing since the end of their Super Bowl dynasty:

"I'm guessing (they) would offer Purdy up to $49 million even though even that might be too much for him. I doubt they would offer him $50 million or more because they clearly don't see him as a definite franchise quarterback. If they did, they'd offer him a six- or 10-year contract."

Ad

Just a day later, the New York Giants made a major move by giving Russing Wilson $21 million over just one year (half of the amount guaranteed). For Cohn, it means bad news for Purdy, as it marks another instance of NFL teams being reluctant to spend on quarterbacks after they saw Daniel Jones' notoriously regress in 2024 despite being on a four-year, $160-million extension.

It's a lesson that the 49ers know all too well from the days of Jimmy Garoppolo, who was once the league's highest-paid player. But his injuries led them to ditch Garoppolo for Trey Lance in the 2021 Draft - a mistake only Brock Purdy's shock rookie ascension in 2022 erased:

Ad

"(Purdy) hasn't proven he's worth it. He doesn't seem to be a quarterback who elevates the team around him. He seems like a quarterback who can be elevated by a great supporting cast, similar to Garoppolo. But Purdy won't have a great supporting cast if he's taking up more than 20 percent of the 49ers cap space."

The other quarterbacks on the team's roster are Mac Jones and Tanner Mordecai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.