“I’m going to get looked at way more”: Patrick Surtain II makes feelings known about prime-time clash with Ja’Marr Chase

Patrick Surtain II is no stranger to big-stage matchups, but the Denver Broncos’ All-Pro cornerback knows Week 4 will bring a heightened test.The Cincinnati Bengals visit Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 29 for Monday Night Football. Surtain will likely spend much of the night across from three-time Pro Bowl receiver Ja’Marr Chase.Speaking on &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; on Wednesday, Patrick Surtain acknowledged the challenge and the added attention that comes with a marquee wide receiver battle under the lights.&quot;I go up against him, I know it's going to be a great battle,&quot; Surtain said.&quot;He's a great receiver. He knows that I'm a great corner as well, too. And I know I'm going to get looked at way more because of the matchup. So it's always great work, great comp. So I'm looking forward to it. We played, I think, three times so far. So looking forward to this battle as well.&quot;The two have crossed paths several times since entering the league. This includes a dramatic overtime meeting last December when Cincinnati escaped with a 30-24 win.Chase racked up 102 yards in that contest, though Denver’s secondary kept him quieter in direct coverage.Patrick Surtain credits peer recognition after Ja’Marr Chase's receiver workshop defenseSyndication: The Enquirer - Source: ImagnThe matchup carries intrigue following an offseason moment that made the rounds online.In July, footage from Chad Johnson’s “Wideout Workshop” in Miami showed Ja’Marr Chase pushing back on suggestions about how to beat Patrick Surtain’s coverage.The exchange drew praise for the fourth-year corner, who later said the most meaningful recognition comes from those who face him.&quot;I think there's a lot of respect that goes into it. I think the highest honor, the highest respect you can get is from your peers. So hearing that is pretty cool to see,&quot; Surtain said, according to Yahoo Sports.Surtain enters 2025 as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, anchoring a Denver defense that has generated preseason buzz.He believes the unit has the talent to compete with some of the league’s all-time great groups, provided they deliver consistently.The Bengals bring one of football’s deepest receiving corps, with Chase and Tee Higgins leading the way.