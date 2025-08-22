"I'm not going to go for that sh*t": Jerry Jones goes scorched earth on Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta as Cowboys contract standoff continues

Micah Parsons has been in the spotlight amid his contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys. While the team and the player have still not reached an agreement over a new deal for the linebacker, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has slammed Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.In an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on &quot;Get Up,&quot; Jones used a unique family story to fire shots at Mulugheta, while teasing Parsons.&quot;In the spirit of not doing the whole mother-dad deal,&quot; Jones said. &quot;How many times have you seen the little rascal, so clever, go in there and momma told him, 'Uh-uh, you're not going to get it' and goes into daddy who only sees him after five in the afternoon and wants to love him and says, 'You can have it, son, you can have that before dinner.' And he goes back in and says, 'Mommy, daddy said I can have it'. And so mom-dad been around since the beginning of time. I'm not going to go for that sh*t here.&quot;I'm not going for it, no. We've had a very, very strong negotiation. By the way, frankly, it wouldn't have made any difference what the negotiation was. Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work?&quot;Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Dallas and is projected to make $24 million on the fifth-year option in the 2025 season.Parsons handed in a trade request on Aug. 1 amid a standoff in contract negotiations with the Cowboys. However, it appears that the Cowboys do not want to trade the linebacker, nor offer him his desired contract.Micah Parsons has been a key part of the Cowboys defense for the past four yearsNFL: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: ImagnMicah Parsons has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since the Dallas Cowboys drafted him with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 draft.In four seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.However, it's unclear whether Parsons will play for the Cowboys in the 2025 season.