"I'm going to slap the f**k out of you" - Johnny Manziel spews venom on Gillie Da Kid for taking shots at Cam Newton over Jalen Hurts debate

Johnny Manziel has some strong words for Gillie Da Kid following his beef with Cam Newton over the Jalen Hurts debate. Manziel has taken the side of the former Heisman Trophy winner in this battle of podcast hosts.Manziel took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the rapper turned internet personality. Manziel wrote:&quot;Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest f**king loser on the planet. Talking like you’ve fucking done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the f**k out of you, trust.&quot;Manziel followed up with another post aimed at Gillie:&quot;I love million dollaz worth of game but that’s the corniest shit I’ve ever seen in my life.”Manziel's final post read:&quot;Take Jalens d*** out of your mouth for a couple minutes. (I'm) Pretty sure he’s already got a chick.”Cam Newton and Gillie Da Kid's beef seemingly started after Newton left Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts off his Top 10 QB list for the upcoming season.Eagles super fan Gillie didn't take kindly to Newton's omission of the reigning Super Bowl MVP. So, the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' host called out Newton in a video.Newton fired back via his &quot;4th&amp;1 show,&quot; stating,&quot;There will be no playing with my name. Where I'm from Gillie, we stab and we twist. When you go low, I go to hell.”Johnny Manziel and Cam Newton were college football stars before entering NFLJohnny Manziel has taken Cam Newton's side. Both players were star quarterbacks in college before entering the NFL. Manziel and Newton won the prestigious Heisman Trophy for their prowess on the Gridiron.Manziel starred for the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and he was the driving force behind their offense. Manziel had a phenomenal 2012 college football season, racking up individual awards such as the Heisman, AP College Football Player of the Year, Davey O'Brien Award and Manning Award.Cam Newton also thrived in college, and it was with the Auburn Tigers that he peaked. He dominated the college landscape in 2010, picking up the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award and the Chic Harley Award.Both players went on to have vastly contrasting NFL careers. Johnny Manziel played in just 15 games, while Newton won a league MVP Award in an impressive 11-year professional career.