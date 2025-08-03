“That’s not why he got released”: Cam Newton makes feelings known on Christian Wilkins being cut by Raiders 1 year after $110,000,000 contract

In March 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal worth $110 million. He saw time in just five games before a season-ending injury during their Week 5 showdown against the Denver Broncos.Last month, Wilkins was placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp. However, the Raiders shocked the NFL world by releasing him from the team just after one year of his $110 million deal.On Saturday, former NFL star Cam Newton discussed Christian Wilkins's release by the Raiders. On the '4th &amp; 1' show, he stated that the team must have been 'fed up' with the defensive tackle while addressing reports about how he allegedly kissed another teammate on the forehead.&quot;Make no mistake about this,&quot; Newton said. &quot;This is a perfect example of a team, a coach, a organization being fed up. If that was his only infraction, I guarantee all the money that I got my name on, if that was his only offense, that's not why he got released ... One thing that I can't stand most is people's awareness. Like there's a time and a place for everyhing. But if we are serious and you still playing ... where's you decorum?&quot; (TS- 38:20 onwards)It was also reported that the Raiders are voiding the remaining $35.2 million in guaranteed money for Wilkins. This was because he refused to undergo surgery to be physically healthy.NFL insider shares his thoughts on Christian Wilkins' future after contract termination by the RaidersAfter the Raiders' release of Christian Wilkins, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding his future in the NFL. Insider Ian Rapoport shared his thoughts about the defensive tackle and his future in the league last week.&quot;Hurt his foot, had surgery, and that is when the problems began,&quot; Rapoport said. &quot;Obviously now, it's a new regime, but for Christian Wilkins, the foot just did not heal properly ... At some point, the team said, you know what, we do not see a path forward to get him on the field. I know there's several teams interested already, but remains to be seen when he'll be able to get back on the field.&quot;It will be interesting to see which team decides to acquire Wilkins ahead of the 2025 season.