  "That's not why he got released": Cam Newton makes feelings known on Christian Wilkins being cut by Raiders 1 year after $110,000,000 contract

“That’s not why he got released”: Cam Newton makes feelings known on Christian Wilkins being cut by Raiders 1 year after $110,000,000 contract

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:09 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

In March 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal worth $110 million. He saw time in just five games before a season-ending injury during their Week 5 showdown against the Denver Broncos.

Last month, Wilkins was placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp. However, the Raiders shocked the NFL world by releasing him from the team just after one year of his $110 million deal.

On Saturday, former NFL star Cam Newton discussed Christian Wilkins's release by the Raiders. On the '4th & 1' show, he stated that the team must have been 'fed up' with the defensive tackle while addressing reports about how he allegedly kissed another teammate on the forehead.

"Make no mistake about this," Newton said. "This is a perfect example of a team, a coach, a organization being fed up. If that was his only infraction, I guarantee all the money that I got my name on, if that was his only offense, that's not why he got released ... One thing that I can't stand most is people's awareness. Like there's a time and a place for everyhing. But if we are serious and you still playing ... where's you decorum?" (TS- 38:20 onwards)
It was also reported that the Raiders are voiding the remaining $35.2 million in guaranteed money for Wilkins. This was because he refused to undergo surgery to be physically healthy.

NFL insider shares his thoughts on Christian Wilkins' future after contract termination by the Raiders

After the Raiders' release of Christian Wilkins, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding his future in the NFL. Insider Ian Rapoport shared his thoughts about the defensive tackle and his future in the league last week.

"Hurt his foot, had surgery, and that is when the problems began," Rapoport said. "Obviously now, it's a new regime, but for Christian Wilkins, the foot just did not heal properly ... At some point, the team said, you know what, we do not see a path forward to get him on the field. I know there's several teams interested already, but remains to be seen when he'll be able to get back on the field."
It will be interesting to see which team decides to acquire Wilkins ahead of the 2025 season.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
